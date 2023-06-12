Eamon Ryan: We need up to 30,000 more public sector workers to deliver vital public services

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan wants to see a major expansion of the public service, of somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs.

He said: “One of the issues is, how long does it take to do things? If we can improve our systems and quicken things up, then you don't need as many public servants. But it takes us about 10 years to get a bus lane – and it takes us 20 years to get a rail line built.

“If we could shorten some of those timelines and make sure that our planning and legal system doesn't require so many hurdles, whereby you have this huge staff tied up, then we can get a better return without having to increase the numbers everywhere. But we do need a larger public service.”

About 150,000 people work in the health service and civil service, with another 200,000 in the wider State sector.

Mr Ryan said the recent Census had shown a 6pc increase in the population and there should be a “commensurate increase” in the public sector to ensure that services were made available in a timely and efficient manner to the people who required them.

He did not say how the additional jobs should be funded, which falls to the general taxation system made up of corporates and private individuals.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin later sounded a note of caution, saying the public sector had been increasing in recent times, particularly in the health sector, and cited the issue of sustainability against possible future shocks, since any addition to the State payroll builds in a continuing cost.

Mr Ryan however said he would like to see the issue addressed in the Budget. “We’ve had an increase in the private sector of people working, but not the commensurate increase in the scale of the public sector really at all.”

He was making the case at the National Economic Dialogue in Dublin Castle. “Yes, we've had increases in the public healthcare sector as the Taoiseach has said.

“But you also need in government departments, and in local government, to my mind, to build up the resources to deliver what the people this country want - which is housing, a good effective health service, and an economy that is secure for the future.

“So I'm for that. You do need public servants, you need civil servants, you need local government engineers, you need it across every section, which I see in my area,” Mr Ryan said.

“We do need to increase the public service. And we need to do it in a way that doesn't stoke inflation, and that doesn't see everyone chasing after a limited workforce. So it's not easy. But that is what we do need to do. The Public Service does need to increase in size.”

But Tánaiste Micheál Martin, leader of Fianna Fáil, commenting later at the same event said: “The State has grown, and grown significantly.

“Take housing for example, the State is the biggest investor in housing. The State is funding an unprecedented number of social and affordable houses. We continue to grow, when numbers will have to increase to meet the needs of the population.

“Numbers have been growing in many public services, but it’s about value for money – as well as getting the people, because we're below 4pc unemployment.

“So the challenge is recruitment and retention. And the State has expanded – but I share the view that the public service will have to continue to grow. But we have to sustain revenues to enable us to do that. We favour, and we have, a progressive tax system at the moment.”