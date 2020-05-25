Green Party leader Eamon Ryan wasn’t aware that councillors would publish a letter urging deputy leader Catherine Martin to run for the leadership position of the Green Party.

However, speaking on RTE Radio One’s Today with Sarah McInerney this morning, he said that the letter didn’t throw him.

“No, I didn’t know that the letter was coming but within our party and within our culture, why not?” he said.

“I wasn’t aware that a letter was coming but at the same time it wasn’t something that threw me.”

He said that Ms Martin running for the leader position in the party is “absolutely fine”.

“That’s our tradition and our rules that after an election within six months you have a leadership contest, that comes from our tradition,” he explained.

“I think that’s something that’s perfectly healthy and natural and part of our process and part of the way we do things.”

“Leadership is not what obsesses me.”

He also said that he may end his political career after 30 years.

“I’ll have to wait and see [if he’ll run in the next election]. I keep saying to my wife and children that I won’t be going much longer because it does affect family life and it does, it’s tough, it’s a great honour and it’s a huge award,” he said.

“It’s not a career. It’s not like it has to be you or you have to be there.

“For as long as i have something to offer, I’m willing to do that.”

He also said that in terms of government formation talks, while the Green Party is not interested in having its leader part of the rotating taoiseach deal, it isn’t ruling out the position of tanaiste as the two are “different”.

Mr Ryan also rubbished reports over the weekend which claimed that the Green Party is seeking an Attorney General deal as part of formation talks.

