Eamon Ryan to attend Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting following backbench demands

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is to attend a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting following demands from backbench TDs.

Fianna Fáil TDs have raised concerns about the Transport Minister over a number of weeks and he is now set to face them.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced Mr Ryan had agreed to attend a meeting in the coming weeks and address their concerns.

At tonight’s meeting, Fianna Faíl TDs criticised the lack of engagement and communication from Mr Ryan on significant infrastructure projects.

Dun Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin specifically raised Mr Ryan’s lack of engagement with members on the Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy. His colleagues Paul McAuliffe, James O’Connor and John Lahart also took issue with Mr Ryan’s approach to delivering major transport initiatives.

Mr Lahart separately called Mr Ryan’s proposed legislation on eScooters “calamitous” and asked the Taoiseach to intervene.

The National Development Plan has been a cause of tensions within Fianna Fáil since it was published.

Mr O’Connor threatened to resign over a roads project in his constituency which was not included in the final plan.

The delay in delivering the MetroLink project for the Northside of Dublin is also a contentious issue within the party.

A source said Mr Martin told the meeting the metro project, Bus Connects and Dart Plus will all be going ahead over the coming years. The Taoiseach accused the Opposition of misrepresenting the timelines set out in the National Transport Authority’s report on projects.

A Green Party spokesperson confirmed Mr Ryan will attend the meeting and said he is looking forward to it.