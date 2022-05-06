| 14.3°C Dublin

Eamon Ryan: the human mudguard who refuses to get bogged down

The Green leader has taken more flak than any other coalition politician, especially after pushing on with plans to ban turf sales. Kim Bielenberg profiles an optimist who some love to hate

In the frame: Eamon Ryan, pictured in his office at the Department of Transport, has been accused of ignoring the needs of rural Ireland. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
An aerial view of turf cutting in Co Mayo. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan with deputy leader Catherine Martin in 2016 Expand
Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan on his bike. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Eamon Ryan, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin leaving a Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic, Expand
Eamon Ryan is congratulated by family and friends after he was elected as TD for Dublin South in 2002. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Depending on your point of view, Eamon Ryan is either the scourge of rural Ireland or its saviour from environmental vandalism.

If his critics are to be believed, the Green Party leader is determined to scare country dwellers away from their hearths and deny them the life-affirming warmth and gentle aroma of smouldering turf.

