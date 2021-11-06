Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating after taking a precautionary PCR test.

Mr Ryan took the test yesterday as he prepared to travel to COP26. He received his test result today and has now cancelled his plans to travel to the climate change event tomorrow.

A spokesman said he is not experiencing symptoms and has advised the HSE of his close contacts from the 24-hours prior to taking the test.

He also informed the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Government Secretary of the positive test result.

Organisers of the event in Glasgow have been advising all attendees to take Covid tests before travelling.

“The National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at Cop26 through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the high ambition coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious nationally determined contributions,” the spokesman added.

