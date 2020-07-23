Eamon Ryan re-elected as Green Party leader with just 48 more votes than rival Catherine Martin

CLIMATE Action Minister Eamon Ryan has been re-elected as Green Party leader beating Media and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin in a vote of party members.

Mr Ryan won with 994 votes to Ms Martin's 946 votes. Turnout was 66.7pc.

The contest was triggered last month after Ms Martin, the party's deputy leader, accepted the endorsement of hundreds of Green members to challenge Mr Ryan who has led the party since 2011.

Expand Close Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (left) alongside deputy leader Catherine Martin (centre) and party candidate Joe O’Brien. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (left) alongside deputy leader Catherine Martin (centre) and party candidate Joe O’Brien.

The result was announced on Thursday evening at Brooks Hotel in central Dublin.

The result was much tighter than expected with just 48 votes separating the two candidates - reflecting what has been a divisive debate over the Greens' decision to enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael last month.

Amid of raft of resignations from the party in recent days, Ms Martin urged members to get behind Mr Ryan while calling on her Cabinet colleague to reform the Greens' internal structures.

Mr Ryan acknowledged it was a tight outcome and said that he would reflect that in his approach to party in the coming years. "It was a really close result. There is no two ways about that. The result could have gone either way. I will reflect on that," the Dublin Bay South TD said.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Martin said the Greens "were stronger as a party" for having had the leadership debate and contest. She said Mr Ryan was strengthened by his "fresh mandate" and added: "I ask all members to fully and actively support you as leader. "

The Dublin Rathdown TD said there was no shortage of things in the party that needed change.

"I know you will listen to the frustrations and concerns that have been expressed and you will work with all of us to unite the party as we go forward," she said.

She said the party needed structural and cultural change to "unite and heal the divisions" that have been caused in recent months.

Ms Martin said the "most important thing we can do is stay together, stay united".

Earlier the Taoiseach and Tánaiste backed Mr Ryan to be re-elected as Green Party leader with Micheál Martin wishing him "best of luck", while Mr Varadkar added: "One upset for today would be enough."

The Government suffered a surprise defeat in the Dáil earlier when its candidate for Leas Ceann Comhairle, Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd, was defeated by Independent TD Catherine Connolly in a secret ballot.

Online Editors