| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eamon Ryan is playing with fire as Irish have held a deep reverence for turf across the generations

Senan Molony

Michael Chambers cutting turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co. Mayo. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Michael Chambers cutting turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co. Mayo. Photo: Mark Condren

Michael Chambers cutting turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co. Mayo. Photo: Mark Condren

Michael Chambers cutting turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co. Mayo. Photo: Mark Condren

Eamon Ryan and his wider Government colleagues may be playing with fire when it comes to turf.

It is a substance that has been burned in Ireland since at least the time of Christ – while before that our pagan forebears knew all about bogs as a larder and mystical depository for ritual sacrifice. Such reverence implies they knew about its bountiful fuel supply as well.

Related topics

More On Eamon Ryan

Most Watched

Privacy