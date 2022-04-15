Eamon Ryan and his wider Government colleagues may be playing with fire when it comes to turf.

It is a substance that has been burned in Ireland since at least the time of Christ – while before that our pagan forebears knew all about bogs as a larder and mystical depository for ritual sacrifice. Such reverence implies they knew about its bountiful fuel supply as well.

Fast-forward to the 20th century and the John Hinde image of the turf cutter’s donkey, attended by red-headed children, the one that made us all squirm. But it was the company’s best-selling postcard, which means it reflected some kind of truth.

Irish people have been wedded to turf for countless generations – with even a healthy export market in modern times.

The first bureaucratic interference with the age-old practice seems to date back to the 1730s when the Georgians thought to encourage the “reclamation of boggs”, long before the establishment of an Irish parliament. Extraction was positively encouraged on a wider basis.

But soon the combustion of peat was positively patriotic, after Jonathan Swift urged that we “burn everything English, except their coal”. Ironically, Ryan repeated this historical phrase at a press conference recently, when recalling visiting his grandparents as a youth.

Indeed, when finally established, the newly independent Irish State saw turf as ripe for industrial exploitation. So it is not much of a coincidence that the 1930s of the Economic War with Britain also saw the formation of the Turf Development Board.

This new body soon became known as Bord na Móna, which was to oversee all peat extraction and the maximising of possibilities at home and abroad.

Buying machines that seemed to mock the meagre sleáns wielded in earlier times, the bogs were soon subject to high-scale harvest.

Briquettes (with B, N and M on their three sections) began to be seen in the shops, as compressed peat. Milled peat was used in power stations to generate electricity. And we sold bags of ‘peat moss’ (sphagnum) for horticulture and garden use.

As for any difference to the traditional fuel, turf refers to the dried-out lumps that were once moist peat sods extracted from the bog.

Of course the old ways fell foul of progress and, more particularly, progressive thought. Ecology as a school of thought began to go mainstream in the 1970s. The rise of the Greens, beginning in Germany, was a sign the demand for alternatives to both oil and nuclear power was beginning to go mainstream. Ireland’s early dalliance with a nuclear plant at Carnsore Point in Wexford was ended by this upsurge.

We found our own gas reserves, if not much offshore oil, but the revelation of a hole in the ozone layer in the 1990s heralded an obsession with greenhouse gases.

Meanwhile, Ireland had joined the EEC in 1973, with the EU issuing a stream of habitat directives from the turn of the century that created protections for bogs, all stemming from a variety of good intentions. But there were ‘traditional’ victims.

The political rise of Ming Flanagan came about when the cannabis campaigner married that issue to the freedom to cut turf, which had been hampered by Brussels decree. He first became a TD, then an MEP. His fiery speech also convinced the turf cutters of their right to rebel.

The Government soon provided payments to the turf community in recognition of their surrender of entitlements. Others have retained turbary rights. The EU has protected both raised bogs and blanket bogs, with many now designated Special Areas of Conservation.

In January last year, Bord na Móna announced it had ceased all peat harvesting and cutting and would be shifting to climate solutions. Peat moss has already vanished, and the last briquette will likely be sold next year.

It had already reduced peat harvesting in 2019, suspending it a year later. Now what was literally a landmark semi-state body is on a “Brown to Green” strategy.

In the words of its chief executive: “We are now fully focused on renewable energy generation, recycling and the development of other low carbon enterprises.”

At local level, with a way of life on the brink of extinction, the Turf Wars continue.

