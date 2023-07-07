Eamon Ryan heckled at climate event as scientists warn of ‘living hell’ ahead

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan’s speech to a climate change conference has been interrupted by campaigners demanding greater action on the crisis.

Mr Ryan was speaking in Co Mayo at an event organised by the Mary Robinson Centre which had heard that insufficient action now meant a “living hell” in the future for today’s children.

He had addressed the audience in the Ballina Arts Centre venue for several minutes on the difficulties of communicating the climate crisis.

“The communications we’ve been doing to date haven’t worked,” he said.

The science had not changed much since the first clear warnings were delivered 35 years ago and neither had the response,” he said.

“That’s three and a half decades that we haven’t been changing things.”

He was interrupted by school climate strikers, college activists and a representative of the Shell to Sea campaign.

They said there was no way leaders should still be “philosophising about the solutions to the problem”.

“The public will is there. The Government will is not there.”

The exchanges took place on the last day of the three-day gathering which was also addressed by Mary Robinson.

The Chair of the Elders and former President of Ireland spoke about the need for more women leaders to take on the climate crisis in the same way they had driven change in many other social justice issues.

British climate scientist Professor Kevin Anderson severely criticism Ireland’s record on climate, pointing out that emissions per person were twice the EU average and 16 times that of a typical African citizen.

“Ireland should be doing something significant about climate change. What it lacks is political leadership, courage and integrity,” he said.

Professor Peter Thorne, head of the ICARUS climate research centre at Maynooth University said there was still a change to ensure a liveable climate.

“If we take action – deep, effective action - we can leave a climate that is stabilised within the lifetime of today’s younger generations,” he said.

“Or we can continue as currently and make their lives a living hell.”

The conference also heard from young people, doctors, the French and Indian ambassadors to Ireland, creative groups and community organisations.

Manuel Salazar of Extinction Rebellion said non-violent civil disobedience was essential to prompt the action needed from industry and politicians.

Dr Murray Hitzmann of the Irish Centre for Research in Applied Geosciences at UCD, said one of the problems facing society in tackling climate change was that the population was too large.

Oisín Coghlan, chief executive of Friends of the Earth Ireland, disagreed, saying:

“The problem is not over-population, it is over-consumption.”

Mr Coghlan said he was having to re-evaluate his approach to communicating the climate crisis after years of believing that using fear tactics and tough messaging was the wrong way to go about it.

He said the truth was that the message was not getting across of how serious climate breakdown already was.

“We always talking that we’re at the brink. We’re over the brink. We’re like the roadrunner out over the cliff with our legs still running,” he said.