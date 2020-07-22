Eamon Ryan expected to be confirmed Green Party leader for another term

Eamon Ryan is widely expected to be confirmed tonight as leader of the Green Party for another term.

Backers are expecting him to prevail by at least a two-to-one margin over his rival, deputy leader Catherine Martin. Both are serving in the new Cabinet.

A sluggish return of votes – only two-thirds of ballots were returned by lunchtime on closing date yesterday - is seen as signifying little appetite for a change of leader.

Despite a long lead-in, some 1,943 prepaid envelopes had been returned, representing a 66.22 per cent turnout, although the final percentage could rise slightly.

Read More

For the vote on the Programme for Government, ballots were issued to 1,991 members with 1,904 returned, with the majority sent back promptly for a turnout of over 90 per cent.

“The return rate will be lower on the leadership election,” a party spokeswoman admitted yesterday.

She said members were asked to register for the Programme for Government vote, whereas all eligible members were sent a ballot for the leadership.

“If it’s slow, it suggests there isn’t a headlong charge to get rid of Eamon,” said a party official.

Ms Martin is believed to have significant levels of support in Northern Ireland, which contributes 600 members to the nearly 3,000 members of the all-island party.

But the early indications are being read as highly favourable to Mr Ryan on all sides. Eligible voters are those members in good standing who have completed a six-month probationary period on joining the party.

At the time of issuing ballots there were 2,336 eligible members in the Republic of Ireland and 598 in Northern Ireland, practically a 4:1 ratio. Neither Mr Ryan nor Ms Martin have offered comment on the turnout, but one of her supporters admitted the portents were not good.

The count begins today (Thursday) with an announcement expected at 7pm.

National Co-ordinator Bláithín Gallagher, who chaired the hustings, will invite a three-minute concession speech from the runner up, followed by a five-minute speech from the victor.

Online Editors