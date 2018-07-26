Sports broadcaster and firebrand Eamon Dunphy stunned sports fans by suddenly announcing his departure from RTÉ after four decades of a colourful - and sometimes controversial - career.

Eamon Dunphy stuns sports fans as he 'hangs up his boots' to focus on his podcast

Dunphy's departure comes several months after Declan McBennett succeded Ryle Nugent as RTÉ's head of sport.

In a curious move, Dunphy released his own statement yesterday, shortly before the national broadcaster announced the departure.

In this statement, Dunphy revealed that he planned to leave the station two years ago.

However, he said RTÉ asked him to stay and even offered more money.

"Two years ago, I decided not to renew my contract with RTÉ Sport.

"At the time, they prevailed upon me to stay and, in fact, offered me a rise, a small one, to do so," he said.

Dunphy (72) said he informed managers before the World Cup this summer that he would be leaving and this time it was for good.

He said he would now be focusing on his podcast, 'The Stand', which was flourishing and has more than 2.3 million listeners since it started.

"That's where my energy will now be devoted," he said.

"In my 40 years with RTÉ, I made many good friends and I wish them the very best for the future."

In its statement, RTÉ paid tribute to Dunphy and said it confirmed he has decided to depart.

"He is hanging up his boots to pursue other avenues," it said.

Declan McBennett thanked him for an "immense" contribution to the station's sports coverage.

"He was there for every key moment throughout that time as we were gripped by the exploits of our international side in particular," he said.

"His insight and analysis informed, enthralled and entertained a nation.

"Eamon has now decided to pursue other avenues and we wish him every success in those ventures."

Dunphy formed part of what would become a classic and much-loved RTÉ soccer panel chaired by Bill O'Herlihy, who passed away in 2014, and included John Giles and Liam Brady.

Dunphy began his career on television in 1979, when he also began writing for the 'Sunday Independent'.

His career as a professional footballer began in 1960 with Manchester United before he moved to Millwall in 1965, where he spent nine years.

He later wrote a critically acclaimed book about his 1973-74 season with the club.

Dunphy secured 23 international caps, with his debut against Spain in 1966.

"If ever a player was out of his class, that night it was me," he later said of his performance.

His career as a writer led him to ghost write Roy Keane's first autobiography and a biography of U2. He has had a history of getting involved in spats with those he wrote about and fell in and out of favour with Keane and Bono.

Irish Independent