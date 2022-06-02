Eagerness to fly so soon after the pandemic caught DAA on back foot

As the pandemic raged in 2020, the DAA – like most other businesses – had stark choices to make.

Faced with plummeting revenue, a big cost base and uncertainty over how long the pandemic would last, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports needed to cut jobs – and it did.

By early 2021, as many as 1,000 of the DAA’s staff in Dublin and Cork were poised to leave under a generous voluntary redundancy scheme. That was one-third of its workforce in Ireland.

With the benefit of hindsight, DAA chief executive Dalton Philips admitted too many security screening staff had been let go at Dublin.

But predictions in 2020 and 2021 from various aviation authorities, including the International Air Travel Association, reckoned it would be 2024 before global air passenger numbers were back at 2019 levels.

Other markets, such as the US and even some mainland European countries, meanwhile, had significant domestic passenger demand that was expected to spur their recovery. In Ireland, air passenger traffic almost exclusively involves travel in and out of the country.

With restrictions across Europe waxing and waning during 2021, it was difficult to imagine that by early 2022, scenes such as those witnessed at Dublin Airport last weekend would be happening.

Even Ryanair noted recently that its expected recovery trajectory had been derailed between late 2021 and early 2022, as the Omicron variant and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit demand.

“Easter had looked like it would be very strong and then it fell over because bookings plummeted for about four or five weeks following the Ukraine invasion,” Ryanair group CEO Michael O’Leary said at the time. He said the invasion of Ukraine had cost Ryanair as many as 800,000 seat bookings over Easter.

But now people are eager to fly again, and that has left airports around Europe, including Dublin, struggling to meet demand.

Hundreds of flights are being cancelled throughout Europe every day because airports, airlines and service providers do not have sufficient human resources to do everything from handling security screening to loading luggage.

In the UK yesterday, British Airways axed 124 short-haul flights from Heathrow, while EasyJet cancelled at least 31 at Gatwick. There have been huge passenger queues at airports including Manchester, with lines of people snaking out to the car park.

“The entire aviation value chain will experience service-delivery challenges this summer,” Mr Philips warned in a submission last month to the Commission for Aviation Regulation.

“Frontline functions reduced their coverage throughout 2020/21 and are now baseline resourced to only support a gradual recovery out to 2025, as opposed to a surge in holiday activity this summer.

“Recent experiences have highlighted that passengers are expecting a swift return to pre-pandemic service levels. Unfortunately, it will take time, cost and additional human resources to improve standards.”

Airport staff who left or were made redundant from their jobs during the pandemic have found jobs elsewhere. Airports and airlines are trying to hire staff in an employee’s market.

There are staff shortages in sectors from technology to hospitality, and the lingering effects of the pandemic will take time to wash through the system. While a restaurant might be able to keep operating with 10 staff when it really needs 20, airports are bound by strict international rules and regulations that mandate the type of security operations and other services they must provide.

If you can’t get a booking at your favourite restaurant, you can just move on to another. That type of transferability option does not exist at airports here, despite suggestions passengers could be ferried to Shannon from Dublin if more flights were laid on in Co Clare.

Like it or not, Dublin Airport has extensive international connections because it has the customer base to support those operations. Airlines typically cannot move routes – especially international ones – at a whim.

But all this is cold comfort to people who have endured the debacle at Dublin Airport.

They just want to get where they are going. Their recent experience at the country’s main air gateway has been beyond dire. Missed flights, missed holidays and missed meetings have cost people a lot of time and money. They have has also caused reputational damage to the airport and the country as an international business hub.

The problems need to be fixed urgently. Mr Philips says the current contingent of 535 security staff will rise to as many as 800 during the summer.

But passengers are likely to be in for more pain before the pandemic’s after-effects are vanquished.