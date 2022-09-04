Dylan McGrath's fight for restaurant survival: 'I can’t leave and work for Google now, can I?'

Chef Dylan McGrath could be forgiven for thinking life is just one damn crisis after another.

After starting out as Ireland’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, he became a high-profile casualty of the economic crash, endured chronic back pain, a well-documented case at the hands of a stalker — and two years of lockdown.

Now he’s battling to save two Dublin restaurants, Rustic Stone and BrasserieSixty6.

Still, when we meet at nearby Fade Street Social, another McGrath restaurant, he’s in upbeat mood, almost chipper.

The challenges faced by the restaurant sector — the latest being astronomical energy bills — are relentless, but McGrath is getting on with it.

“Well, I can’t really leave and go to Google, can I?” he says. “That’s not going to work for me.”

The way he sees it, he had two choices: “Run away and hide, or stay and cope — and get up every day and work hard. We have had to accept some of the restaurants were not going to survive. It’s not easy, but you have to move through the pain.”

Some people can’t get out of bed. But I won’t quit

After 20 years in the business, he has the detached pragmatism of a serial grafter. “The world is going to keep on hitting you,” he says, so it all comes down to how you respond.

“The idea that you are going to get up one morning and all your problems are solved — that day will never come. It’s a fantasy. So it’s a case of whether or not you let it all get on top of you, and depress you to the point that you can’t function.

“I know it can be crippling for people. Some people can’t get out of bed. But I won’t quit. I have staff relying on me for food on their table, and I feel responsible to them. Otherwise you’d just shut it all up. And that’s not an option I want to take.”

If it means “cutting a restaurant off”, McGrath was prepared to do it “so it doesn’t take the entire business down with it”.

He’s referring to Dublin’s Shelbourne Social, which was taken over by Richard Corrigan earlier this year and renamed The Park Café.

He is matter-of-fact when asked how it felt to let the place go.

“I wish Richard every success — and I mean that. We’ve been texting back and forth. But it just wasn’t in the realm of possibility for me.”

What can Corrigan do differently that will make the restaurant viable?

“I can’t say. I want to be fair to Richard and it’s entirely up to him.”

People are extraordinary in tough times. They were really creative

McGrath has agreed to his first interview in two years, ahead of a new RTÉ TV show, Takeaway Titans. For the show he spent 10 “intense” days eating nothing but takeaway food — “breakfast, lunch and dinner” — to find Ireland’s greatest takeout.

“The body had to go through quite a bit to get through it. Cheese, bread — lots of bread — dough, toppings, sugar. I was up every morning skipping for 45 minutes, but I probably put on a stone anyway.”

The level of innovation shown by the small takeaways he visited blew him away.

“People are extraordinary in tough times. They were really creative. There were so many new food trends as people tried to recalibrate — food trucks, deep fried chicken burgers, toasties, cheesy melts, crispy fish with new garnishes, and good chips.”

But it’ll take more than innovation to survive in business this winter. He predicts “extraordinary” challenges.

“Energy prices have tripled. What was a €30,000 a month is now €90,000. How do you find that kind of money? There are lots of people looking at their bills today all over Ireland, and they are very spooked.”

It is, he adds, “hard to put into words how many challenges the hospitality industry has had over the last few years.

"A small example is that there’s nowhere for people to live in the city. I interviewed staff for jobs eight months ago and I still can’t get them in. The cost of everything is rising.

"There was a time, before Covid, when you couldn’t put beef on a menu above a certain price — but now that everything is mounting, restaurants have no other choice.”

Our mother used make our football jerseys and then write ‘Adidas’ on the back

Could Ireland see mass restaurant closures if costs continue to spiral?

He shrugs: “The cost of everything is rising — and the consequences of this are going to be inevitable.”

All that said, he doesn’t have the “head space” for doom and gloom on social media. His house, he says, is like boot camp.

“From 6am we don’t stop. We are full on dealing with this [business rescue plan]. Covid was like living through a war. I wasn’t under any illusion about the consequences of shutting down the city for two years. It was almost like you were a bad person if you came into town.

"Now we are prepared to do all that’s necessary to make sure we’re here for the next 10 years. I have to ask myself: ‘What is the right next thing to do?’ It’s as simple as that.”

Asked where his resilience comes from, he cites his “bunch of brothers” and his west Belfast roots.

“We came from nothing. We laugh now at our mother’s effort to get us things like football jerseys. She would make them and then write Adidas on the back. In London I learned how to cook in the toughest kitchens. Then I came home and was probably too tough on myself.

“I’m not in a kitchen at 26 trying to get a Michelin star any more. I feel empathy for the people around me. I feel more responsible. There’s no room for excuses.”

‘Takeaway Titans’ is on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 9.35pm