| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dylan McGrath's fight for restaurant survival: 'I can’t leave and work for Google now, can I?'

McGrath had dealt with a lot on his plate, but today only survival is on the menu

Chef Dylan McGrath last Friday. Picture by Mark Condren Expand

Close

Chef Dylan McGrath last Friday. Picture by Mark Condren

Chef Dylan McGrath last Friday. Picture by Mark Condren

Chef Dylan McGrath last Friday. Picture by Mark Condren

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Chef Dylan McGrath could be forgiven for thinking life is just one damn crisis after another.

After starting out as Ireland’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, he became a high-profile casualty of the economic crash, endured chronic back pain, a well-documented case at the hands of a stalker — and two years of lockdown.

Related topics

More On Google

Most Watched

Privacy