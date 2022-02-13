Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan on Dancing With The Stars.

Former Love Island contestant Matthew McNabb and his dance partner Laura Nolan will escape the dreaded dance-off on next week’s Dancing with the Stars.

The pair were granted “immunity” by the judges and viewers of the popular RTÉ ballroom dancing show this evening which held off on the weekly dance-off elimination until next week.

The pair performed a stunning contemporary ballroom number to the delight of the judges, who awarded them a total of 26 points while the viewers also cast their votes to determine who would be spared the agony of being sent packing next week.

Tonight’s show, on the eve of Valentine’s Day, featured a special dedication segment in which the celebrity dancers dedicated their performance to someone special in their lives.

Many of the performers were overwhelmed with emotion following their performances.

Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness and his professional dance partner Hannah Kelly were brought to tears after performing the Aslan hit Crazy World dedicated to the Dublin rock band’s singer Christy Dignam.

While the judges only awarded the duo a total of 17 points out of 30 for their contemporary ballroom number, judge Arthur Gourounlian applauded their efforts which he said came from the heart.

"Dancing with your feet is one thing but you danced with your heart,” he said.

Meanwhile, Billy said he dedicated the dance to his friend and bandmate of 40 years in tribute to the how the Aslan frontman has fought the obstacles in his life, including battling cancer and heroin addiction.

"For me, just the fight Christy has had with his life, that’s why he deserves this dance,” he said.

After their performance, Billy fought back tears when he said: “I will never have an experience like that again my life.” Hannah also broke down, saying: “It means so much to him.”

Meanwhile, Missy Keating, daughter of former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, was unable to compete on tonight’s show after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

But in a pre-recorded segment, she dedicated what would have been her performance to her late paternal grandmother Marie Keating, who died of breast cancer at the age of 51 in 1998.

She said she was inspired by her grandmother’s legacy and the breast cancer charity in her name that the Keating family established.

