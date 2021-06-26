| 13.6°C Dublin

DUP’s backstabbing and betrayal makes House of Cards look like Little House on the Prairie

New leader Jeffrey Donaldson must heal party’s wounds

DUP leader designate Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire Expand

Rodney Edwards

For weeks now, the Democratic Unionists have made political drama House of Cards look like Little House on the Prairie with its ruthless backstabbing, betrayal and implosion.

Furious rows, resignations, manipulation and grabs for power are more akin to the party of fictional Frank Underwood than the Union flag-waving one started by late firebrand, the Rev Ian Paisley.

First many of its members turned on previous leader and first minister Arlene Foster in a brutal putsch fuelled by the belief that she was too weak on the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

