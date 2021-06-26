DUP’s backstabbing and betrayal makes House of Cards look like Little House on the Prairie

For weeks now, the Democratic Unionists have made political drama House of Cards look like Little House on the Prairie with its ruthless backstabbing, betrayal and implosion.

Furious rows, resignations, manipulation and grabs for power are more akin to the party of fictional Frank Underwood than the Union flag-waving one started by late firebrand, the Rev Ian Paisley.

First many of its members turned on previous leader and first minister Arlene Foster in a brutal putsch fuelled by the belief that she was too weak on the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

She reluctantly got off the stage singing Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life (literally) while privately fuming at those who were ‘stomping on her dreams’ as she was driven in the ministerial car back home to Co Fermanagh.

Then Edwin Poots who was desperate to cement his own power having led the charge against Foster was chewed up and spat out after 21 days in a row over the Irish language act.

The man who promised The Best is Yet to Come tried to do it his way. But he did not face it all or stand tall and left before his name was even above the door.

Leaks and off-record briefings from deep within the historically tight ship meant it has been sinking for weeks with claims and ​counterclaims and today it has selected its third captain in a month in Jeffrey Donaldson. A well-respected, experienced politician who is seen as a safe pair of hands.

But given that the same old problems remain for the veteran politician how will he steady that 50-year-old ship when many of its occupants would be happy enough for him to sink, metaphorically, in the River Lagan?

While he won’t be formally ratified until next Wednesday, he must heal wounds before the DUP's influence as one of the dominant political forces in Northern Ireland ebbs away.

But Donaldson (58) knows that. Regarded as sensible and pragmatic, he has said he has the “vision” to lead unionism into its second century, though that will require trying to unite all shades of unionism, including his own.

It is not lost on the Lagan Valley MP and former soldier that he picks up the mantle in the very year Northern Ireland celebrates its centenary. Privately, he is said to be “chuffed” about that.

However, it’s a very different place than when James Craig, its first prime minister, took up office 100 years ago. Not least because it is now a multi-faceted, multi-cultural land of diversity and culture. And while it is still recovering from years of bloody conflict, people are moving forward and mostly together.

That said, years of political discourse since the Brexit vote could have consequences on Northern Ireland’s position within a UK that feels divided and led by a prime minister who cares more about Birmingham than Belfast.

First on the to-do list is trying to encourage Boris Johnson’s government to overhaul or scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol which has sparked political instability and even street disorder by disaffected loyalists. That won’t sit well with the Dublin government, however, who says a deal is a deal, and nor will it help the already strained relations on either side of the Border.

And what can he do about Stormont First Minister Paul Givan who was appointed to the position by Poots on the very day he too was ousted from the top job? He knows that if he removes him from office after less than a fortnight it will result in instability in the power-sharing arrangements and even a possible early election if Sinn Féin refuse to nominate a deputy first minister. And it may be enough to irk those who supported Poots.

As a former Stormont Minister with responsibility for Children and Young People, implementing policy on older people, supporting the victims of terrorism, as well as — interestedly enough — relations with the EU, Donaldson feels his time has come to lead Stormont.

Given the never-ending friction with Sinn Féin, it won’t be an easy ride for either party. However, both sides have privately vowed to make the institutions work, if there can be compromise. Northern Ireland only ever operates on compromise and understanding. When that goes, it grinds to a halt. If that happens again it's likely Stormont will never return. That's why the challenge for all political parties is grave.

And to avoid ending up in the political wilderness, Donaldson will need more than just ‘vision’ if the DUP is to remain the largest political party after next year’s Assembly election.

He will do well to remember the words of Frank Underwood from House of Cards as he tries to avoid making the same mistakes Foster and Poots did while in charge.

“The road to power is paved with hypocrisy and casualties…for those of us climbing to the top of the food chain, there can be no mercy.

"There is but one rule: hunt or be hunted.”