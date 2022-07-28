DUP outrage as Garda car spotted ‘at least two miles over the border’ in Tyrone

Questions have been asked after a Garda car was spotted in Co Tyrone

The DUP has demanded answers after a rogue Garda police vehicle was apparently spotted in Co Tyrone.

Councillor Maurice Devenney told Donegal Live that the Irish police vehicle was seen travelling into Northern Ireland on the Lurganboy Road near Castlederg in recent days.

The website reported that the PSNI was enquiring into the matter, while An Garda Siochhana had declined to comment.

Mr Devenney said locals told him the car was at least two miles over the border.

"I have spoken to PSNI regarding it and they have informed me that if a car does cross into a different jurisdiction, there is a reporting mechanism if a mistake has been made,” he said.

"I can understand 100 yards or so when you realise you're not in your own territory but to be almost near Castlederg town, that's a long way from the border.

"I'm just raising concerns as to how this happened and what was the need for the Garda car to be in that area."

He added that it was important to clarify if a report had been made on the gardai “incursion” into Northern Ireland.

West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan said he had also written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris – a former PSNI Deputy Chief Constable – to provide a full explanation.

"This incident needs to be fully investigated, as it was well within the border," he said. "I have written to the Garda Commissioner requesting a full investigation.

"These things must be fully investigated, and my colleagues on the Policing Board will be questioning the Chief Constable on this particular issue as well."

Inspector Robb, of the PSNI, told the Belfast Telegraph: “We are aware, and we are making enquiries.”

An Garda Siochana have been approached for comment.