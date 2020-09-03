DUP MP backs Donald Trump for re-election

DUP MP in East Antrim Sammy Wilson has backed Donald Trump in his re-election for the White House.

He has received backlash for expressing his support for the incumbent president and has defended his decision to back Mr Trump, saying that the “outrage” wouldn’t be the same if he backed Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“What's wrong with making a choice and people here having a choice on who they prefer? I guarantee it wouldn't have been the same outrage if I held the banner up for Joe Biden.

“I believe at present that Trump is the best choice, not just for the people in America, but would also be a good choice for Britain don’t forget of course he supports Brexit is wishing to do a trade deal with Britain, which would be advantageous to Britain and to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“He has called in to line many of those European countries who thought they could get the fence of Europe on the cheap and has put it up to them that they have to pay for the fence of Europe and not just rely on america and Britain,” he added.

He praised Mr Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, where there have been over 186,000 deaths.

“If you look at his handling of Covid-19, it’s actually a few, in terms of the percentage of people that have died, in the population.

“He has a better record than Britain has and it's probably a better record that Ireland has,” he said on RTÉ Radio One Drivetime.

He also praised the president’s decision to not allow passengers from China enter the US at the beginning of the pandemic.

“When other people were freely allowing people to fly from China across the world, he was the first leader to stop flights from China where the disease originated from and his record in America I don’t believe is as bad as the record government in your own country or in Britain,” said Mr Wilson.

In response to Mr Trump’s comments that the coronavirus “will one day disappear”, he said

“I think with all of these viruses, just as with the flu virus, eventually we will learn to live with it and that’s the point he was making.

"I think that some of what we are experiencing at present and the reaction to it is an overreaction, he said.

“As we have learned to live with the flu virus which has killed millions of people across the world, which killed far more people in the UK two years ago in the middle of the flu epidemic that the Covid virus has done.

