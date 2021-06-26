DUP leader Donaldson claims Irish Government’s ‘cheerleading’ of Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘not acceptable’

New DUP leader designate Jeffrey Donaldson has said that the “cheerleading” of the Northern Ireland protocol by the Irish Government was “dragging politics in Northern Ireland back” and is “not acceptable”.

Mr Donaldson, who was speaking to the media after the DUP’s 36-strong electoral college formally endorsed him as their new leader with 32 votes in favour, said north-south relationships would be impacted if ministers in Dublin did not change stance.

Tensions between Belfast and Dublin have been increasing in recent months over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was agreed as part of Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU.

“I want to make clear to the Irish Government that their cheerleading for the protocol is simply not acceptable, given the harm that it is doing to Northern Ireland, it is dragging our politics backwards,” he said.

“Now the Irish Government and the Irish prime minister have made clear that they want to protect the peace process, they want to protect political stability in Northern Ireland.

“But the Irish Government has to step away from being a cheerleader for one part of the community. If the Irish Government is genuine about the peace process, and is genuine about protecting political stability in Northern Ireland, then they too need to listen to unionist concerns.

“It’s not just London, Dublin also needs to understand that if we’re going to move forward and have co-operation, if they’re intent on harming our relationship with Great Britain, they cannot expect that it will be business as usual on the north-south relationship,” Mr Donaldson said.

Mr Donaldson said that if the Irish Government continues to support the imposition of a protocol that “harms our relationship with Great Britain then, by implication, it harms the relationship between Dublin and Belfast”.

“The Belfast Agreement is very clear – the three sets of relationships are interlocking and interdependent. If you harm one element, one relationship, you harm all of them.

“Now, I don’t want to be in that position. But I am very clear and I will be saying this clearly to the Irish Government, it is not acceptable for them to be on one side of this argument. It is not acceptable for them to simply listen to a nationalist perspective and not to listen to the concerns of unionists.”

Mr Donaldson also said the DUP needs to see action from Westminster on the move to legislate for an Irish language act should the Stormont Assembly not do so by September.

“I am very clear that if the Government proceeds to concede to Sinn Féin demands and goes over the head of the Assembly on these issues and, at the same time, fails to address unionist concerns on the protocol, that is not a sustainable position – to use the words of the Government – that is not a tenable position,” he said.

“And therefore, we need to see the Government moving on the protocol. And then we will look at the NDNA (New Decade New Approach agreement) issues at Stormont and how we take those forward.

“I don’t want to see things imposed on the people of Northern Ireland that they can’t support. I don’t want to see Westminster acting over the heads of the people of Northern Ireland. The people here elected their representatives to do a job. They have a mandate and they should be allowed to do that job.”

He added: “This protocol is doing enormous harm to our economy, to confidence, to political stability and that’s why I believe that we’ve got to find another way of doing things that doesn’t do the harm the Protocol is doing to Northern Ireland.”