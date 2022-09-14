| 14.9°C Dublin

Dunnes Stores recalls chicken product over health fears

Ciara O'Loughlin

Dunnes Stores has recalled a chicken product from sale over health fears.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today issued an alert that the supermarket is recalling its Dunnes Stores Free Range 1,700g Irish Chicken due to incorrect cooking instructions. 

The batch affected has a use-by date of September 18, 2022. 

The alert notification reads: “Dunnes Stores is recalling the above batch of its Free Range Irish Chicken as the product weight is not labelled correctly.

"Therefore, the cooking instructions on the label are incorrect. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.”

