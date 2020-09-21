Dunnes Stores and Lidl batches of chicken recalled due to possible presence of listeria

Cooked chicken sold in Dunnes Stores and Lidl supermarkets have been recalled due to food safety concerns.

Cooked Plain and tikka style chicken pieces have been recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria which causes the infection listeriosis.

It most commonly affects people with weakened immune systems.

Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Pieces, Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Tikka Pieces sold in Dunnes Stores and Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces as well as Glensallagh Family Pack Tikka Style Chicken Pieces, sold in Lidl, are being recalled as a precaution.

The Lidl chicken with batch codes of P3629 and P4629 and use by date of October 2 2020 is being recalled while all batch codes and all use by dates of the chicken sold in Dunnes Stores are being recalled.

The Dunnes Stores chicken was recalled first and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, which issues the recalls, then the notice was updated to say that the Lidl chicken will also be recalled.

“Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold,” said a FSAI statement.

“Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.”

Symptoms of listeriosis include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Dunnes Stores did not immediately respond to request for comment from Independent.ie.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "Out of an abundance of caution Faughan Foods have extended a previous recall on Glensallagh Roast Chicken Breast Pieces and Glensallagh Tikka Style Chicken Breast on sale at Lidl, to include additional use by dates of October 2 2020. If you have purchased one of these products do not consume it. Please return it to store for a full refund."

