Dundons on warpath for 'hit money'

Fears as Limerick gang joins Drogheda feud

MURDER SCENE: Dubliner Robbie Lawlor was shot dead outside a house in Ardoyne in Belfast last Saturday morning. Picture: PA Expand

Maeve Sheehan

Gardai are predicting an upsurge in violence which will extend far beyond the feud-hit town of Drogheda following the murder of drug dealer Robbie Lawlor last weekend.

Detectives believe the Limerick gang suspected of setting up the drug dealer to be killed in Belfast are on the hunt for their payment for facilitating the attack.

Lawlor (36) was shot in the head outside a house in the Ardoyne area, where he had travelled to collect a drug debt from a criminal.