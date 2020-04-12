Dundons on warpath for 'hit money'

Gardai are predicting an upsurge in violence which will extend far beyond the feud-hit town of Drogheda following the murder of drug dealer Robbie Lawlor last weekend.

Detectives believe the Limerick gang suspected of setting up the drug dealer to be killed in Belfast are on the hunt for their payment for facilitating the attack.

Lawlor (36) was shot in the head outside a house in the Ardoyne area, where he had travelled to collect a drug debt from a criminal.

The money — believed to be €50,000 — was seized by detectives last week in Portlaoise. They believe it was part-payment for the contract to murder Lawlor.

The money was seized from two women who were stopped by gardai driving from Co Laois to Limerick last Monday. Both women were released without charge.

“This is going to be bad for Drogheda,” said a senior source. “It will not be good for Drogheda and it will not be good for garda resources.”

While gardai all over the country have been deployed to frontline duties enforcing the Covid-19 travel ban, the monitoring of key players in the Drogheda feud has not been disrupted. Police protection for some of those drawn into the feud has even increased in recent days.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is working with gardai to unravel the many suspects and possible motives behind the murder.

Lawlor was the prime suspect for the shooting that kicked off the Drogheda feud. His botched gun attack left criminal Owen Maguire paralysed but alive.

According to one source, the puzzle is why the Limerick-based McCarthy-Dundon gang, traditionally aligned with Lawlor, double-crossed him.

The McCarthy-Dundon gang was at the centre of a long-standing violent feud in Limerick that raged across the city for almost a decade.

Dubliner Lawlor was the chief suspect in at least five murders, most recently the savage killing of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods. The teenager was linked to one side of the feuding Drogheda gangs. In January, he was lured to a house, tortured and murdered and his body parts were later dumped in a housing estate in north Dublin.

Lawlor travelled to Belfast last Saturday morning with members of the Limerick gang to confront a drug dealer about a debt, reportedly €20,000.

Lawlor ended up becoming the victim, shot at close range in the garden of the house in Ardoyne shortly before noon.

The three people — two men and a juvenile — who accompanied Lawlor to Belfast fled the scene but were later arrested. At least one is believed to be an associate of the McCarthy-Dundon gang.

All three were released without charge. Two other men were arrested later in the week.

Lawlor was regarded as one of the most violent figures in the Drogheda feud. He had 125 previous convictions for a variety of crimes.

He claimed to work as a fitness instructor but operated as a drug dealer and hit man. He had worked closely with his brother-in-law, Richard Carberry, who was himself killed last November outside his family home in Bettystown, Co Meath.

Gardai believe the murders of Lawlor, Carberry and Mulready-Woods are all now linked to the Drogheda feud.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information on a white Volkswagen Scirocco car which was found burnt out near the scene of the murder. Police said it had been stolen in the Republic of Ireland on January 30.