| 16.1°C Dublin

Dundalk fire: Residents urged to stay indoors as emergency services battle major blaze

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eoghan Moloney

Pedestrians and motorists are being advised to avoid the area of Coes Road and the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk due to a major fire.

Emergency services are at the scene battling a large blaze as smoke can be seen pouring into the sky from all over the Co Louth town.

Louth County Council have said the smoke from the fire is causing hazardous conditions for nearby traffic.

They have also issued a notice to residents in the area to “please close windows and stay indoors”. They also confirmed a number of units of Louth Fire Service are at the scene.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or casualties sustained in the fire or how the blaze started.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí and emergency services are “currently attending the scene of a fire at an industrial facility on the Quay in Dundalk this evening”.

"Fire services are attending the blaze which is still ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time,” the spokesperson said.

More to follow..

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy