Duncan Stewart is awarded Freedom of Dublin along with no-show Greta Thunberg

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy and Duncan Stewart pictured outside the Mansion House in Dublin this evening. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy and Duncan Stewart who was conferred with the Freedom of Dublin City. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Environmentalists Greta Thunberg and Duncan Stewart have both been awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin at a ceremony tonight in the Mansion House on Dawson Street.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (20) did not collect her award in person, with Jessica Dunne and Sumaya Ahmed, both from the youth climate strike movement in Ireland, speaking on her behalf.

The Lord Mayor and the city council were paying tribute to Ms Thunberg and Mr Stewart for their tireless work in the field of environmental campaigning.

Dublin environmentalist Duncan Stewart (75), who hosted the RTÉ show Eco Eye for twenty years, attended the ceremony at the Mansion House on Wednesday.

He said: “When the Lord Mayor called me and asked me would I accept a nomination for the award, I was really shocked and certainly very honoured.

"I would like to thank the Lord Mayor for what she has done, and Dublin City Council in general.

"Really I don’t deserve it, but certainly when I see Greta Thunberg also on the platform I feel very proud because I have such great admiration for her and all the incredible work she’s doing for our young generation.”

Both recipients received gifts from Irish craftmakers, with Mr Stewart receiving a sculpture made from 400-year-old bog oak by artist Tony Downey.

Meanwhile, Ms Thunberg was gifted a nature-inspired drop pendant handmade by Irish jeweller Shimara Carlow, who is originally from west Cork.

“I am honoured to present The Freedom of the City to Duncan Stewart and Greta Thunberg,” said Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy.

"This award is the highest Civic honour Dublin City can bestow. It is a privilege for me to confer the Freedom on these two very deserving recipients, both of whom I admire greatly for their efforts to help us tackle the most pressing global problem of our time.”

Recipients of the award become Honorary Citizens of the city, earning ancient privileges such as the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates without paying customs duties as well as the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries, including on St Stephen’s Green.

As part of their ancient duties, they must be ready to defend the city from attack as they can be called on to join a city militia at short notice and must have their own sword, bow and coat of mail.

Past recipients include Fr Peter McVerry, Jack Charlton, Kellie Harrington and Gay Byrne, as well as US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton. The Freedom of the City has previously been conferred on 86 people. The first recipient was of the Freedom of the City was Isaac Butt in 1876.

To receive the award, a person must be nominated by the Lord Mayor before their nomination is voted on by Dublin City Council.

Any nomination must be ratified by a majority vote.