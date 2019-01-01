Dumped: Pups caged and left in ditch to die

Two puppies have been rescued after they were found caged in a bucket and dumped in a ditch.

The pups, which have been named Sugar and Spice by staff at Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW), are said to be recovering from their ordeal.

They were found by a person out walking last Saturday, having been trapped in a bucket with wire placed over the top and dumped in a ditch.

An LAW spokesperson said: "Our veterinary nurse, Martina, gave the puppies a much- needed wash and treated them for fleas, vaccinated them and gave them a worming dose. They are feeling so much better already.

"Staff have named these two Sugar and Spice and hope only nice things happen to them from now on.

"It is hard to imagine how anyone could be so cruel to these gorgeous little puppies. (They're) now out of danger and safe under the care of Limerick Animal Welfare."

Over €1,000 has been raised in 24 hours to care for the puppies. Anyone wishing to donate €4 to LAW can text LAW4 to 50300.

Irish Independent