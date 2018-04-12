After a dull and misty week, conditions are set to pick up next week with temperatures hitting highs of 14 degrees, Met Éireann says.

Dull and dreary weekend ahead - but sunshine and spring temperatures are on the way

This morning will be cloudy with light misty rain, but bright sunny spells are expected to develop later this afternoon.

Temperatures today will range between 10 and 14 degrees with light winds. It will remain damp tonight with further spells of patchy rain and some fog, with lowest temperatures of between 4 and 6 degrees.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said that it won’t be until mid next week before we see a real difference in the weather. “Temperatures are similar this week to what we had last week, it will still be dull and misty,” they said.

“However it will be slightly brighter this week during the afternoon, and next week conditions may pick up.” Friday will see scattered showers during the afternoon, with similar temperatures and a dry night.

Wind from the southwest will pick up on Saturday night, bringing outbreaks of rain for a wet and windy Sunday. Temperatures are expected to rise and become warmer from Tuesday onwards, with more unsettled weather on the cards.

