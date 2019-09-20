Dublin five-in-a-row hero Con O'Callaghan has donated his All-Ireland Final jersey to raise money for a club-mate who suffered serious injuries after being knocked down by a car.

Dublin five-in-a-row hero Con O'Callaghan has donated his All-Ireland Final jersey to raise money for a club-mate who suffered serious injuries after being knocked down by a car.

Dubs hero Con O'Callaghan donates All-Ireland jersey to raise funds for clubmate seriously injured in London accident

The historic jersey - worn when Dublin beat Kerry at Croke Park last weekend - has already seen bids of more than €5,000 and is signed by the entire Dublin panel.

Con's Cuala teammate Sean Drummond suffered a traumatic brain injury with multiple skull and facial fractures when he was knocked down in an accident in London in March.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for Sean's rehabilitation, with more than €53,000 donated as of last night.

The page stated that Sean is undergoing intensive rehabilitation at the Royal Hospital for Neurodisability in Putney, London, having been in a coma for a number of months.

He is yet to regain full consciousness.

"The rehabilitation journey that Sean is embarking on is long and hard. We do not yet know the level of funding required to ensure Sean has the best chances to one day return to the life he imagined for himself," the page read.

"He will require specialist equipment, intensive rehab courses and all the care and support that he can get for a long time - and maybe forever."

This afternoon a large rugby 7s has been organised at the Cuala grounds on Hyde Road, Dalkey.

An event will take place tomorrow at the Royal Marine Hotel - which will include an auction along with entertainment - with tickets fully booked and all the proceeds going to Sean and his family.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Cuala chairman Damian McKeown said Sean's teammates have put huge efforts into rallying around for their pal.

"It was a massive shock. Sean is full back for our senior football team but I have to say the young players of the club have rallied around and they have the support of the management team. It's really the players that have pulled the events together," he said.

"The impact on the young people has been enormous. The lads have actually taken his jersey and suspended it so nobody is wearing his jersey at the moment."

Fellow Cuala clubmate and RTE sports presenter Des Cahill also posted about O'Callaghan's donation on Twitter.

"He doesn't court publicity, but this is a very important gesture from Con O'Callaghan, for his friend and team-mate, Sean Drummond who has suffered a catastrophic injury," he said.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support4drummo

Online Editors