Wednesday 29 August 2018

Dublin's Port Tunnel closed due to traffic 'incident'

The Dublin Port Tunnel
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Port Tunnel is currently closed in both directions due to an incident, gardai have said.

The tunnel, which connects Dublin Port with the north of the county and the M50 is closed until further notice.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that it is responding to an incident involving an "unsecured load on a HGV."

As a result of the incident, the five axle truck ban for the city centre has been lifted.

More to follow...

