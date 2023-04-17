Dublin’s Phoenix Park may be hit with car parking charges

Motorists parking their car in Dublin’s Phoenix Park may have to pay to do so in the future, it can be revealed.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has flagged to politicians the potential introduction of parking charges “across the entirety of the park”.

Parking for visitors is currently free.

The OPW move is planned “not immediately, but in the medium to long term as part of wider Climate Action Plan objectives”.

The introduction of parking charges may also be aimed at those commuters who leave their cars in the Phoenix Park each day to avoid paying to use commercial car parks in the city centre.

Fine Gael senator Emer Currie, who lives in Dublin West - which is accessed through the park by thousands of commuters every day - is seeking views on the matter, having notified constituents of other looming changes.

Ironically the OPW intends to expand car park capacity in the Phoenix Park in response to a public consultation which received over 5,000 responses.

But those advocating more car spaces will not have anticipated their needs being met in return for parking charges. A further public consultation on the response proposals opens for a five-week period from today.

A Dublin Bus service will be piloted, potentially this summer, to encourage the use of more climate-friendly transport by visitors to the park.

It will run from Parkgate at the city end along the main artery, Chesterfield Avenue, as tourist buses do at present. It will not proceed further west than the visitor centre located near the Phoenix column at the heart of the park.

But a bus service which had been planned from Heuston Station through the Cabra Gate as far as Broombridge station - to allow those arriving from the country to connect with commuter rail services and the Luas - will now not go ahead.

Experiments have shown that the Dublin Bus fleet would not be able to negotiate the Cabra Gate safely, which involves something of a hairpin turn onto Blackhorse Avenue, a relatively narrow thoroughfare.

There will be increased cycle parking within car parks. Meanwhile the full reconstruction of the now-permanent main cycle lanes on Chesterfield Avenue will go out to tender shortly.

The visitor centre car park will have increased capacity, as will a currently ad-hoc car park near the Ashtown gate, which will be made permanent with approximately 40 disabled spaces.

The car park near Dublin Zoo will also be expanded, but the construction costs of all of this will be offset by the eventual introduction of the car parking charges.

There will also be improvements to the Knockmaroon Gate car park, and potentially some new public car parking at Ratra House, close to the rear lands of Áras an Uachtaráin and the Civil Defence centre.