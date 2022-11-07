Dublin’s Mansion House will have crib – but no live animals as Lord Mayor refuses to back down

The opening of the live animal crib at the Mansion House in 2018.

There will be a crib at Dublin’s Mansion House this Christmas but there won’t be live animals in it.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy rejected an emergency motion calling for the reversal of her decision that Fine Gael wanted to be tabled for tonight’s meeting.

She told the monthly Dublin City Council meeting this evening that she decided to remove live animals from the Mansion House crib because they don’t belong in a busy city centre.

However, she said future lord mayors can bring them back, but this year she wishes to “try something new”.

“Since the 1990s there have been live animals in front of the Mansion House...the lord mayors of the past decided to stick to this format, I decided that it was time for a revamp and letting go of the live animals being involved and create a more attractive and hands-on experience,” Ms Conroy said.

"There will be a crib at the Mansion House this Christmas the only difference is there will not be live animals, but what is exciting is there will be more than just a crib.

"I believe we can make a better experience. One where children can interact with the displays at the Mansion House, we are planning on improving the experience, there will be more for children and young people to do and enjoy.

“While all the details aren’t firmed up yet we are planning to involve children in workshops, and we want to bring in children's choirs and dance groups.”

The Green Party Councillor said she was disappointed that her “initiative to improve the experience for families visiting the Mansion House” has been the subject of “opportunistic political attacks”.

She added that she was surprised an emergency motion to overturn her decision to remove live animals from the crib was called as there are bigger issues that could be highlighted - such as homelessness, drug use, rising costs and the pressure city retailers are under due to online shopping.

"I also made the choice because we do not need to use animals to create a great Christmas experience and I know speaking to children and young people they don't either,” she said.

“While the live animals in the cribs are undoubtedly well looked after I don’t believe that animals in a noisy city centre is the right location for them.”

Ms Conroy criticised the reporting of her decision, saying both traditional media and social media incorrectly said that the whole crib is being removed, not just the live animals.

Responding to her rejection of the emergency motion in Dublin’s City Hall, Cllr James Geoghegan, Fine Gael’s group leader on the council, said it was disappointing that she “attacked the reporting of this incident”.

"And then you decided to attack us for raising this as an issue,” he added.

"I think that’s most unfortunate when the public reaction to removing the live animals from the crib is what’s driven this controversy and not anything else.

"In your first explanation as to why you are removing the live animals from the crib at no stage did you mention animal welfare as being the motivation.

"You were given two opportunities when you spoke to the media on this issue and in neither of those occasions did you say so.

"You issued a statement and you did not mention animal welfare, quite the contrary, you praised the DSPCA and you praised the IFA for their animal welfare.”

Cllr Geoghegan then criticised a tweet that Green Party councillor Claire Byrne sent, where she suggested when there is a Fianna Fáil mayor next year they can “bring back dancing monkeys and put a real baby in the live crib or whatever they and Fine Gael think defines Christmas”.

The National Animal Rights Association (NARA) welcomed the move and in a statement said that the cancellation of the live-animal crib was a “progressive step for animal rights” in Ireland.

It said it was “unacceptable to use live animals for entertainment”.

"These are farm animals, brought to Dublin city centre, put in an enclosure and forced to endure noise, lights and the endless gaze of people. How could this possibly be a valid way to celebrate Christmas?” a spokesperson for the group said.