Dublin singer-songwriter David Kitt, the son of former Fianna Fáil minister Tom Kitt, has slammed Fine Gael's housing policy as he revealed he's being "forced to leave the country I love".

Dublin singer-songwriter David Kitt, the son of former Fianna Fáil minister Tom Kitt, has slammed Fine Gael's housing policy as he revealed he's being "forced to leave the country I love".

'Dublin's heart and soul is being ripped out' - Son of former Fianna Fáil minister attacks Fine Gael housing policy

The 43-year-old musician took to Facebook in a blistering rant about rising property prices.

Kitt revealed he made the decision to emigrate as the house he currently lives in has been sold to a consortium of European investors.

"I can't afford to live in my hometown any more. I don't want to go," he said.

"It feels like one of the best periods of creativity I've lived through in this city. Having given most of my adult life working my ass off in a profession where those with the power repeatedly fail their own and book festival line ups that make us look like a regional city of the UK rather than a country brimming with original talent that deserves more help and platform and proper reward."

The Dubliner said that "Fine Gael are failing this city and it's people massively and Dublin's heart and soul is being ripped out".

"The house I live in just got sold as part of a portfolio to a consortium of European investors. It will be sold or rented no doubt to someone working for Amazon on a base salary of 470k while the people who make this city what it is are forced out to the suburbs or to a city they can afford a reasonable quality of life and where their level of income doesn't make them feel like a complete failure," he continued.

"The bottom line is all the real money is being repatriated, the growth is not sustainable or real. have we not learned anything from the last boom and bust cycle? it's worse than the Celtic Tiger though and the price is too high in terms of people and culture, it's sickening but nobody seems to be able to do anything about it. It will end in tears."

Kitt was a member of David Gray's touring band for 18 months.

Last year, he released the album Yous - his first album since 2009's The Nightsaver.

Online Editors