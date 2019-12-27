Dublin's five-in-a-row All-Ireland team jet off to Bali

DUBLIN’S record breaking five-in-a-row All-Ireland winning footballers have chosen Bali as their exotic destination to go on their annual holiday.

The squad and backroom staff are set to take off this weekend for the Asian sunshine destination.

This will be Jim Gavin’s last foreign trip with the Blues, with Dessie Farrell recently having his first team meeting as manager.

It will also be the last time Bernard Brogan will join his team mates on such a trip, given his recent retirement.

Dublin have been on numerous far flung trips in recent years, among them South Africa, America and the Caribbean.

Bali is part of Indonesia and became a tourist mecca from the 1980s, being particularly popular with Australians.

It was the scene of a terrible terrorist outrage in 2002 when three bombs planted by Islamic extremists in the tourist area of Kuta killed 202 people, including 88 Australians and 23 Britons.

Dublin intend to be back in Ireland in the New Year for their first game in charge under Farrell, the semi-final of the O’Byrne cup on January 11.

Bali was the destination Kerry had chosen to go if they had won their infamous ‘five in row’ back in 1982, only to be denied by a legendary goal from Offaly’s Seamus Darby.

“The jokey chant among the Kerry footballers at the time was ‘we’re not going to Bali, we’re going to f***ing Ballybunnion',” recalls one GAA observer.

Dublin organisers will be hoping their sunshine break won’t be as costly as that of the Limerick’s hurlers expedition to Los Angeles and Cancun in Mexico in January.

A party of 100 from Limerick went on that jolly, including 33 players on the panel and their partners, plus backroom officials and management.

The cost of the junket has been revealed at €560,000, which works out at €5,600 a head.

Fund-raising for the trip amounted to €350,000, but Limerick GAA were left with a net loss of €211,315 for the holiday.

A similar number from the same team and management flew out to Barbados in October, where billionaire JP McManus put them up in his Sandy Lane hotel and paid for their flights.

Online Editors