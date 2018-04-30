Dublin's Connolly station closed due to 'security alert'

ONE of the busiest train stations in the country - Dublin's Connolly Station - is evacuated and closed due to a "security alert", and expected to stay closed until at least 3pm.

In a tweet, Iarnrod Eireann said: "Station expected to remain closed for at least two hours and possibly longer pending army attending suspect item in station area."

It is understood that suspicious materials were found near the station shortly before lunchtime. The exact nature of the items found is not clear, with early suggestions that it may be old industrial explosive material or dynamite. It is understood the material was found as workers were clearing out a shed or storeroom. Members of the Garda's Armed Response Unit are at the station, with the bomb squad en route.

DART and Commuter trains which operate through Connolly to other stations are running but will not stop at Connolly. Other trains will terminate at nearest possible stations with road transfers made available, Iarnrod Eireann said.

Dublin - Connolly Station is closed due to incident. Suspect device has been located in surrounding area, EOD on route. Please contact @Irishrail for further information on disruption to train times — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 30, 2018

Luas trams will also not be stopping at Connolly Station due to the security alert. At the back of Connolly Station people in businesses and offices were forced to leave their workplaces after evacuation protocols were initiated.

The scene at Dublin's Connolly Station. Photo: Amy Molloy

"We don’t know what is happening. The fire alarms went off and we were ushered up here beyond the garda tape," said one man who was standing with his colleagues on Oriel Street. Meanwhile, gardai confirmed that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) also attended at Dublin Airport following a security alert that took place yesterday.

On Twitter, Dublin Airport said:

"A suspicious substance was discovered yesterday at our security screening though a normal security check on departing passengers. All procedures were followed & the gardai were alerted. The passengers were permitted to continue their journey following an interview with gardai.

"The substance was brought to the garda station at Dublin Airport, which in a building not used by passengers. This am following a request from the gardai as a precautionary measure, the army deployed an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit to carry out some further tests. "Those tests are ongoing in a building which is separate from the public areas. The airport is operating normally."

Gardai confirmed that they attended Dublin Airport this morning at approximately 10.30am in relation to an incident at security. EOD are currently enroute. More to follow

Online Editors