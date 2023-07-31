Dubliners raise the roof as All-Ireland winners welcomed home at giant outdoor party

Jubilant scenes in Smithfield as fans cheer on their All-Ireland heroes

31/07/2023

31/07/2023

Dublin GAA team homecoming.

Dublin GAA team homecoming.

Dublin GAA team homecoming.

Dublin players Dean Rock and James McCarthy with the Sam Maguire cup at the homecoming in Smithfield.

Singing was the order of the day on Monday evening as jubilant crowds turned out to welcome home the victorious Dublin GAA footballers following their All-Ireland triumph over Kerry on Sunday.

Even the Lord Mayor got in on the act, and before MC Marty Morrissey had even welcomed the Boys in Blue to the stage specially set up in Smithfield Square, there was no stopping the capital’s first citizen Daithí de Róiste as he strode onto the stage, grabbed the mic and started belting out Dublin in the Rare Old Times.

The songs were flowing freely as the Dubs were greeted by a chorus of cheers and air horns as chants of “Up the Dubs” echoed across the cobbled area.

'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' - Dublin team bring Sam Maguire to Smithfield

During the celebrations, Brian Howard was serenaded by fans and teammates as he celebrated his birthday, while the team were on song for their adoring fans with rousing renditions of classics including Lean on Me and city anthem Molly Malone.

For fans, it was a chance to see the team up close and catch a glimpse of the Sam Maguire cup.

Earlier in the day, the Dublin heroes had showed young fans at Crumlin Children’s Hospital the coveted trophy.

The team took to the stage in Smithfield Square on Monday evening and each member was met with a joyous round of applause from the eager crowd.

After a tight clash with the Kingdom, Dublin won by two points, making it the county’s 31st All-Ireland title.

On stage, star corner forward Colm Basquel praised some of the senior members of the squad for their mentorship over the year.

“I gave it everything, but all the credit goes to the lads who are leading the team – James McCarthy, Mick Fitzsimons, Stephen Cluxton – setting the standard in training every evening,” he said.

“It’s an unbelievable blend of youth and experience.”

Cluxton, Fitzsimons and McCarthy made history by becoming the first men to win nine championships each.

Former player Kevin McManamon said Sunday’s win in Croke Park was “a bit of magic”.

“I hope everyone here is so proud of the lads you’re about to see on stage, they’re absolute legends,” he said.

The event was hosted by the Lord Mayor and Dublin City Council for the team, backroom staff, Dublin county board and fans. Mr de Róiste said the crowd was in for an “absolute treat”.

Dublin GAA team homecoming. Aisling Kane at the event in Smithfield... Picture; Gerry Mooney

“Yesterday deserves a big celebration in its own right. But also, I think we need to give a big cheer for the lads because we didn’t get to do this in 2020,” he said.

“We have a fantastic set of ­Dublin footballers, and they show the qualities and values of true Dubliners.

“That of hard work, loyalty and integrity. I think they’re fantastic ambassadors for our city.”

Team captain James McCarthy was first to be introduced to the stage along with manager Dessie Farrell, where McCarthy hoisted Sam high in the air, to cheers from the assembled fans.

To further celebrate the achievement, the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the Smithfield Sails were lit up in blue for the evening.

Dublin GAA team homecoming. Stephen Joyce (1)at the event in Smithfield... Picture; Gerry Mooney

Fan George Driver (73), who is from East Wall, was on the Hill for Sunday’s clash. He said the atmosphere was “unreal”.

“I felt I’d rather be with friends than be on my own in the stand because at least if you’re winning or losing, they all feel the same,” he said.

“Through the early years Kerry gave us some hammerings. I felt that we were unlucky to go in a point behind at half-time because we had most of the ball and more chances.”

Fan Robby Behan said it was the “best atmosphere I’ve ever seen”.

“You have to back them, I just had a feeling after the semi-final, how well they played there that we would get the edge on them,” he said.​