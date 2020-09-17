| 13.1°C Dublin

'Dubliners' homes have become the new petri dishes as all safety rules go out of the window'

Mixed messaging and confusion about social gatherings has turned the capital into a Covid time-bomb, writes Catherine Fegan

Anger: Bars and venues in Dublin are growing more and frustrated as the date for reopening is pushed back. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Catherine Fegan

The young patients arrive wearing masks, sanitising their hands as they walk through the door. Most of them have travelled in on the Luas, where they have sat socially distanced from fellow travellers and been careful to limit the surfaces they touch. They have been working from home for months, cancelled trips abroad and, in their own minds, acted like the responsible citizens the nation needs.

Yet here they are, sitting in front of their GP, Ranelagh-based Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, explaining their symptoms and about to join the increasing numbers of Dubliners struck down with Covid-19.

"When we sit down and talk to them about their behaviour, they are very open and honest and they are shocked to hear that they haven't been following the rules," says Dr Ó Tuathail.