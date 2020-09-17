'Dubliners' homes have become the new petri dishes as all safety rules go out of the window'

The young patients arrive wearing masks, sanitising their hands as they walk through the door. Most of them have travelled in on the Luas, where they have sat socially distanced from fellow travellers and been careful to limit the surfaces they touch. They have been working from home for months, cancelled trips abroad and, in their own minds, acted like the responsible citizens the nation needs.

Yet here they are, sitting in front of their GP, Ranelagh-based Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, explaining their symptoms and about to join the increasing numbers of Dubliners struck down with Covid-19.

"When we sit down and talk to them about their behaviour, they are very open and honest and they are shocked to hear that they haven't been following the rules," says Dr Ó Tuathail.

"They think they have - and to be fair they are doing all the obvious things, the masks, washing hands - but they are all also doing the same one thing that is causing the problem, they are gathering with friends in houses and suddenly not doing all of the stuff they were doing before. The social distancing, the mask-wearing, handwashing, it all goes out the window.

Dr Maitiu O Tuathail. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Dr Maitiu O Tuathail. Picture by Gerry Mooney

"What we are seeing is that people aren't picking up Covid in pubs or restaurants, they're picking it up in each other's houses. People's homes have become the petri dishes for the spread."

As the latest data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre shows, the capital city has emerged as the epicentre of the country's Coronavirus pandemic. Figures show that of the 2,524 cases recorded in the 14-day period to 14 September, over half, 1,401, were in the capital.

The upward trend in figures began approximately four weeks ago, with an acceleration in the last two weeks that prompted calls for tighter restrictions to be placed on the population of around 1.5 million who call Dublin home.

On Tuesday, as a series of measures were announced to try to stem the spread of the virus, many have been asking how the situation became so bad. The answer, revealed by those on the frontline, shows how mixed messaging has turned Dublin into a ticking time-bomb of Covid.

"We have been seeing a steady increase in patients really for the last two months," says Dr Ó Tuathail.

"There are eight GPs here in the practice and at the minute we are each dealing with up to 15 Covid-related calls a day.

"During the first wave we were seeing pretty much everyone presenting, there was no particular demographic standing out.

"This time it's very different. The vast majority, which is about 70-80pc, are under the age of 45. They're young, and they're very honest with us when we ask them about their behaviour. They are socialising and they have a large number of social contacts.

"In my opinion they are picking it up in home settings by having people over."

The practice where Dr Ó Tuathail works is in Dublin South East, which has had 151 cases of Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

Ranelagh has a diverse demographic mix including adults, families and young singles and couples.

A large number of the patients Dr Ó Tuathail has been referring for Covid-19 tests are young professionals who have jobs in tech and banking, with offices based in the city centre. As their work environments became their home and their traditional social outlets were shut down or issued with strict conditions on how to operate, many started hosting intimate ­dinners and soirees at home.

"A lot of them work for the likes of AIB, BOI, Google, LinkedIn," he says.

"They're anywhere between 25 and 45-50, and that's the cohort I have been referring on and that's who my colleagues have been referring on.

"They're socialising at home more than ever and the reason is two-fold. Number one, they're working from home and they're struggling with the fact that they're having very little social interaction with work colleagues. Secondly, eating out requires a huge amount of planning, so what I'm seeing in that age group is people are just deciding to have people over to their homes.

"The 11 o'clock curfew, which is a big disincentive to going to restaurants and pubs for them, doesn't apply. They are either going to the restaurant and pub and going home with a group afterwards, or just staying in and gathering indoors."

In nearly every case, says Dr Ó Tuathail, they do not understand how they have come in contact with the virus.

"They all come in wearing masks," he says. "They have travelled in to the practice on public transport wearing masks, they have sanitised. And then they say they are inviting people over to their house and they aren't wearing a mask. They don't think they need to wear one - and that's a messaging issue.

"The rule with masks is simple: you wear a mask if you can't socially distance, irrespective of whether you know them, or if you are in your house or theirs. They are being very honest with me and they are saying that when they get into someone's house, they are not treating it like Tesco or Dunnes. The masks come straight off, social distancing goes out the window.

"They are shocked when I tell them, 'Your house is as unsafe as Tesco or Dunnes if you have strangers in it.'"

As the case numbers crept up, the challenges with the messaging about how to limit the spread were also being noted elsewhere.

"Face-mask policy just wasn't and hasn't been enforced," says Dr Jack Lambert, consultant in infectious diseases at Dublin's Mater Hospital.

Dr Jack Lambert, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Mater, Rotunda and UCD. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Dr Jack Lambert, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Mater, Rotunda and UCD. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"I've been in restaurants and shops in the city and masks are either being worn incorrectly, or not being worn at all. I have healthcare workers going to work on the Luas and there are commuters not wearing masks.

"Social distancing and mask-wearing is just not where it needs to be in the capital. It's not safe to walk around Henry Street, congested on a Saturday, bumping into each other, because 80pc of people are not wearing masks.

"In Dublin there should be a move to enforce mask-wearing outdoors in areas that are congested. On Henry Street and Grafton Street, you can't socially distance. I suspect these are areas where there is transmission of Covid."

Over the past month, while Dublin GPs were noticing more patients, David Higgins, an economist with Carraighill data analysts, was busy crunching the numbers.

"I looked at Dublin as being a percentage of the total cases in the whole country, and historically it is about half of new cases," he says. "But by the start of August Dublin had actually fallen to 20pc. That was unusually low. Since the start of August, Dublin has not only been increasing in the number of cases, but increasing in its share of the total. Over the past two weeks Dublin has accounted for 54pc of new cases."

The HSE's eight Local Health Offices show Dublin North West and Dublin North reporting over 500 cases between them. Dublin North West, which covers the Dublin 7, 11 and 15 areas, recorded the highest number of cases with 316; Dublin South, with Dún Laoghaire, Blackrock, Stillorgan and Loughlinstown, had just 62 cases.

"In Dublin North West the rate of infection is over three times higher than Dublin South," says Mr Higgins.

"Where Dublin's overall rate of infection has doubled over two weeks, Dublin South has increased by only 15pc while Dublin North West has risen by 157pc."

Dr Ray Walley is a GP based in Glasnevin, part of the Dublin West are where there have been 163 cases in a fortnight.

"Unfortunately, we are starting to see older people get it," he says. "I refer to Covid like flooding, where the water starts to drip through, and it has started to drip through to the elderly and that is the ­concern at the moment.

"We are looking mostly at community and local spread and people not maintaining the basics. Although our youth have done very well, there are stories of house parties and gatherings. If we aren't maintaining the basics, we are creating an environment for this lethal virus to grow.

"The numbers that came out on Tuesday are of huge concern. Personally, I think we need to be looking at changes that are specific to Dublin in the next few days."