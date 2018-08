A very lucky Dubliner is €500,000 richer as a winning Euromillions Plus ticket was sold in the capital.

The €500,000 Euromillions Plus winning ticket was sold somewhere in the capital, the National Lottery confirmed on Friday, after the numbers on the winner's ticket - 10, 14, 19, 37 and 49 - all came up.

There were no winners of the main Euromillions draw.

Online Editors