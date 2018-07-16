News Irish News

Monday 16 July 2018

Dublin-based gang arrested over credit card scam

Stephen Maguire

Five men are to appear in court in the coming days after gardaí smashed a credit card scam.

The Dublin-based gang had travelled to Co Donegal to carry out the fraud in Letterkenny.

The five were arrested after eagle-eyed shop owners discovered cards being used to purchase goods were stolen.

Gardaí were alerted and stopped a car containing thousands of euro of stolen goods.

The five men are all foreign nationals but were based in Dublin.

Gardaí in Donegal posted a message on their Facebook page displaying several bags containing stolen merchandise that was recovered.

A message on Facebook read: "All packed, didn't get to go...Letterkenny gardai investigating alleged theft using credit card details stopped a car at Letterkenny on Friday, July 13.

"High-end value items recovered and five males arrested," they added. All five men are due to appear in court in Co Donegal later this week.

