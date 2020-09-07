Dublin Zoo annual Wild Lights exhibition won’t go ahead this year

Roaring success: Nina Roche (10), and Alayna Roche (4), at Wild Lights, the spectacular night-time experience at Dublin Zoo. Picture: Arthur Carron

The annual Dublin Zoo winter Wild Lights exhibition will not go ahead this year, it has been announced this afternoon.

Each year, custom-made animal shaped lanterns are displayed in the zoo in the run up to Christmas and are a big hit with families.

Dublin Zoo announced in a series of statements on Twitter that the exhibition, which attracts thousands each year, will not take place due to the pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful to our visitors for your patience and support as we, like many others, navigate challenges we have never experienced before due to Covid-19,” a statement from the zoo read.

“We are sad to announce that due to the current environment, Wild Lights will not take place this year.

“Over the past few months we have been working hard to safely welcome visitors to Dublin Zoo, strictly adhering to governmental health and safety directives whilst ensuring we continue to deliver the highest standard of care for the animals.”

It added that it “hopes” that the exhibition will be able to make a return next year.

“We will continue to enhance and improve the Outdoor Safari Trail experience to ensure you still enjoy visiting Dublin Zoo during the Winter months.

“We truly hope that Wild Lights will be back in 2021, bigger and better than ever,” the statement read.

The news will come as a disappointment to many children and visitors of the zoo, who would have been eagerly awaiting this year’s theme of the exhibit to be announced.

Last year, it was themed ‘Stories, Myths and Legends’, with larger-than-life lanterns of animals from literature and childhood storybook heroes towering above visitors.

Online Editors