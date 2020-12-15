Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park to receive €3m in government relief funding

New habitats for endangered species are to be built in Dublin Zoo with the additional government funding announced today.

Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park will receive €3m in relief funding from the government to ensure the tourist attractions survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows over €2.5m in funding raised by Dublin Zoo last month following a public appeal for donations to ensure all animals could be fed, which costs over €500,000 per month.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan announced the €3m funding for capital projects today.

Dublin Zoo will receive €2m and Fota Wildlife Park will receive €1m.

Minister O’Donovan said the funding will secure the immediate future of both sites, which attract 1.6m visitors annually between them.

“Some good news today about Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park,” the Tánaiste said in a video, adding: “They have both had a very difficult year but the public has responded brilliantly to their calls for donations and the government is responding too.

“The zoo is an amazing asset in Phoenix Park, in my constituency and I used to always go there as a kid and my nephews love it now. We are determined to make sure it survives and prospers in the years ahead,” Mr Varadkar said.

Minister O’Donovan said it was a really positive investment for both attractions and that the funding would be in addition to support being received from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo said the funding will be put to use immediately to finish vital projects.

"This essential financial support will allow us to re-commence vital work on capital projects, including the construction of world-class habitats for some of our most endangered species.”

