Dublin woman arrested for allegedly stealing $50k from former Vogue model

A former assistant of acclaimed model and former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington has been arrested after she was accused of stealing more than $50,000 (€42,870) from her past employer.

Yvonne Bannigan, originally from Dublin, allegedly rang up $53,564 (€45,925) in unauthorised purchases on the former editor’s credit card, according to court documents and a law enforcement source, the New York Post reports.

Ms Bannigan is also accused of selling a number of Ms Coddington’s possessions on the online consignment store TheRealReal and keeping $9,000 (€7,716) worth of commission to herself. The 25-year-old was arrested in April 2018.

According to her LinkedIn page, the Dublin native was a freelance assistant at Vogue a year before she worked directly for the 77-year-old fashion legend. She also worked as an intern at Elle Magazine and Zac Posen before her stint at Vogue. Ms Bannigan’s attorney, Michael Cornacchia, told Independent.ie that prosecutors are currently investigating the facts and weighing whether a case will be presented to the Grand Jury.

"Yvonne has not been formally charged. Her arrest was premised on a complaint, which is a type of "holding" device whereby a person becomes subject to the Court's jurisdiction, the primary purpose of which is ensure that the person does not leave the jurisdiction until the investigation is resolved. "Yvonne has maintained her innocence and we have met with the prosecutors and presented facts which we assert weigh against the lodging of formal charges.

"In the event the prosecutors present the case to the Grand Jury and Yvonne is indicted by this body, she intends to plead not guilty and vigorously fight the charges at a trial." Mr Cornacchia added that people inside and outside the fashion industry have expressed messages of support for Ms. Bannigan at this time, and "have never waivered in their belief in her innocence".

