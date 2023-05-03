Dublin woman accused of sexually assaulting another woman at Luas stop is refused bail

A Dublin woman has been refused bail and sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court accused of sexually assaulting another woman during a robbery at a Luas stop.

The accused, in her 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was served with a book of evidence last week. Today at Dublin District Court, Judge Paula Murphy refused to grant bail following garda objections.

The woman is accused of aggravated sexual assault and robbery in the early hours of January 26 at the Drimnagh Luas stop.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that she face trial on indictment.

Today Judge Murphy granted a return for trial order sending the woman, yet to enter a plea, forward for trial in custody to the Central Criminal Court.

A date has yet to be set for her next hearing.

Garda Thomas Wafer objected to her application to be released pending trial and cited the seriousness of the case and witness intimidation fears.

It was alleged that a man and a woman argued with the complainant about money.

The man allegedly stood on her neck and held her legs while the woman “penetrated her vagina for a number of minutes as she believed she had money in her vagina”.

Gda Wafer said the complainant was told that she would be killed.

The bail hearing was told the incident lasted about minutes, and the attackers fled when people approached.

Gardaí had obtained CCTV evidence from the Luas stop and footage taken on a mobile phone.

Gda Wafer alleged the complainant had received threats since the incident.

The co-defendant, a man in his 30s, appeared at Cloverhill District Court last week. Gardaí also served him with his copy of the book of evidence, and the presiding judge granted an order sending him forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court. Legal aid was granted.