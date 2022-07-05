Dublin victim of road collision in Oregon named

An Irishman who died when the car he was in flipped over and burst into flames in the US has been named by police.

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, said Daniel James Slattery, (23), from Rathgar in south Dublin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision early on Sunday morning.

His 24-year-old friend from Crumlin, who was also in the car, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

It is understood that both men were living and working in the US.

Hillsboro Police spokesman Sgt Stewart Kelsey said Mr Slattery’s family is currently in the city and will be bringing his remains home to Ireland.

Police responded to a report of a car that had flipped over on its roof and burst into flames on the edge of the city shortly after 4.30am on Sunday.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, he said.

“We are investigating several elements around this incident but those details are not being released due to the sensitivity of the accident. It will be several days before there is an update on the accident investigation,” he said.

He added that the Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) which examined the crash scene has now completed its investigation. It is a multi-agency team of law enforcement officers from local police departments, the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County District Attorney's Office which investigates and reconstructs road accidents.