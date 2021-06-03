Dublin venue set to host Ireland’s first pilot club night announces closure

A Dublin bar and venue has announced it will be closing its doors, as it was set to host the first club night as part of the country’s pilot events.

Jam Park announced today that it has to close its doors in the Airside retail park in Swords due the financial loss from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Swords venue was due to host a piloted nightclub event in late July.

A message on its website reads: “Unfortunately we’ve got some bad news: we are closing our site at Airside in Swords for good.

"We’ve tried our best to come to an agreement regarding our lease since the Covid pandemic forced us to close, but no dice.

"So we are now left with no choice but to close in Airside and look for somewhere else.

“To be told this news one week before we reopen is a bitter pill to swallow, maybe if we’d have been told 6-12 months ago it would have been easier to accept.

“But the game is the game. Now we need to find somewhere else to play.”

Howdy folks,

Unfortunately we've got some bad news: we are closing our site in Swords for good. Full statement is on our site.



We'll be moving house in June, if you have any storage suggestions or other spaces we could move Jam Park to, please get in touch!

xx JP crew. pic.twitter.com/ubnrgpUzYi — Jam Park (@JamParkDublin) June 3, 2021

The pilot events as outlined by the Government include the first concert that will take place at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on June 10.

Acclaimed Irish musician James Vincent McMorrow will play at the gig which sold out in just 30 seconds this morning.

Only 500 tickets went on sale for the highly-anticipated event.

Other pilot events include an opera performance at the University of Limerick Concert Hall on June 23, a trad music session at the Roisin Dubh in Galway on July 3, and a comedy event at Vicar Street in Dublin on the same date.