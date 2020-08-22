DUBLIN is to receive almost half of funds allocated to improving cyclist and pedestrian infrastructure in a number of counties through money provided under the Government's July Jobs Stimulus Plan.

As part of the stimulus package, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has awarded funding totalling €55 million to more than 500 projects across the Greater Dublin Area and in Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford.

Including its county councils, more than €27.3 million will be invested into Dublin, while over €8.2 million has been allocated to Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

A further €19.3 million will be invested into Limerick, Galway, Waterford, and Cork.

A breakdown of the allocated funding:

Dublin City Council - €12,065,000

South Dublin County Council - €2,440,995

Fingal County Council - €3,890,000

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council - €8,986,067

Limerick City & County Council - €9,988,000

Galway City Council - €3,001,000

Waterford City & County Council - €2,347,500

Cork City Council - €4,000,000

The NTA says funding allocations have been made solely for design and works which are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Among the projects to be funded are parklets to be installed in Cork City, an upgrade of cycle lane infrastructure in Castletroy, Limerick, protected cycle facilities in Glenageary, Dun Laoghaire, resurfacing of pedestrian area in Galway city, the creation of ‘slow zone’ in Waterford city centre, and pedestrian crossings in Navan, Trim, Mornington and Oldcastle, Co Meath.

An equivalent funding programme is in place through the Department of Transport for all other local authority areas.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the projects "will make a real difference at local level when it comes to improving infrastructure for cycling, walking," and will make "cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone."

"That’s good news for local communities, and good news for the economy," he added.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said: “The allocations being made today will go a long way in delivering a safe and sustainable environment for active travel in our villages, towns and cities. Travel to work, school or the local shop on two wheels instead of four will see an uplift from this much needed and timely financial endorsement by the Government."

