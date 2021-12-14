Dublin to Cork journey times cut by up to ten minutes under multimillion euro rail plan

THE time it takes to travel from Dublin to Cork by rail will be reduced by between eight and ten minutes under plans approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan secured approval from his ministerial colleagues to allocate an additional €91.55 million to Irish Rail over the next three years following a review of the National Development Plan.

The vast majority of the funding will be directed toward line speed improvements on the Dublin to Cork line to ensure speeds of 160 kilometres per hour. It will also allow for 200 kilometres per hour speeds in the future, subject to rolling stock and signalling improvements.

The work to be carried out in the coming years includes re-laying 50.6 kilometres of track in Kildare, Laois and Tipperary, 44 kilometres of ballast cleaning in Tipperary and Limerick and 25.7 kilometres of drainage improvements in Kildare and Laois.

As well as improving the overall condition of the line, the Government said on Tuesday, the improvements should result in journey time savings of eight to ten minutes on the Dublin to Cork line.

The additional funding will also go towards rail upgrades on the line between Limerick Junction and Waterford and, including the elimination of level crossings, minor geometry improvements and upgrades at two to three locations per year.

The Government said on Tuesday that feasibility studies will also be carried out to assist with the identification and scoping of climate resilience projects on the rail network.

Such projects will help mitigate the impact of climate change, including an anticipated increase in flooding events, a spokesperson said.