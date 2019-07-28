Dublin teenager scoops €45k at Fortnite World Cup

A Dublin teen has shown parents all over Ireland that playing video games can pay off after winning $50,000 (€45,000) in the Fortnite World Cup.

Millions of people around the world watched Josh Juliano (17), aka ‘lolb0om’, compete for a prize of $3m (€2.7m) at New York’s sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In contrast, Shane Lowry received a meagre €1.7m for his famous victory at golf’s Open.

Competing against the world’s top 100 players, Josh came in 58th place after battling through 10 weeks of open qualifiers that attracted more than 40 million competitors.

After travelling to the Big Apple to take part in the singles category in the inaugural tournament, Josh has vowed that he will be back to compete again.

“Sad I performed badly on the day, but still really happy to get to play against the top 100 players in the world and be on stage,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Hopefully I will do better in more tournaments to come.”

Josh said that he hopes his performance at the 23,000-seater stadium could also see him signed for one of the growing number of professional eSports teams.

Top players can earn as much as €30,000 a month.

The 17-year-old’s father and brother travelled to New York to support him and to help him prepare.

It is thought that up to a million viewers had followed live streams of last night’s showdown, where a 16-year-old American known as ‘Bugha’ walked away with the top prize.

Speaking about his historic victory, the young man said the experience was “insane” before running over to embrace his family.

British teenager Jaden Ashman won more than €1m after finishing second alongside his team-mate.

Online Editors