Dublin teenager arrested on suspicion of causing the death of Deliveroo rider Thiago Cortes

A 16-year-old boy from the north inner city who is well known to gardaí has been arrested this morning on suspicion of causing the death of Deliveroo rider Thiago Cortes by dangerous driving.

The suspect is currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station following a massive investigation by detectives there.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in the case of Brazilian national Cortes (28) who died in the Mater Hospital on September 1 from catastrophic head injuries he received when he was “mown down” by the car at North Wall Quay at around 10.30pm on August 30.

It previously emerged that “excellent quality” CCTV caught the four occupants of the uninsured car fleeing from nearby Castleforbes Square where they abandoned the 05 registration light coloured Ford Focus before fleeing the scene.

The suspect in the case is a juvenile teenager from the north inner city who is well known to local gardaí for offences linked to anti-social behaviour.

The case is being investigated as dangerous driving causing death as well as leaving the scene of the accident and gardaí are satisfied that the driver did not intend to harm Brazilian national Mr Cortes.

The hatchback car which had no tax, insurance or NCT has been examined by garda forensic experts and the investigation team waited for technical reports and mobile phone analysis before today’s arrest was made.

Thiago Cortes was finishing work and about to cycle home to his fiancée Tereza in their Portobello home in the south of the city when he was hit by the car that failed to stop.

Speaking to the Herald in the aftermath of the tragedy, the victim’s devastated fiancé Teresa Oliveira said whoever hit him drove away knowing how injured he had to be.

"I appeal to whoever was in the car to be brave and admit to what you did. How do you sleep at night? Thiago is not coming back. I don't sleep.

"His family don't sleep. His friends don't sleep. Hand yourself to gardaí and serve what you have to serve," Teresa added.

She told how she had been messaging Thiago and expecting him back to their home they share with another couple in Portobello.

"I had been texting Thiago and it is unusual for him not to answer. Then a friend sent our WhatsApp group a message saying a Deliveroo driver had been knocked down in town.

"I was worried and started ringing and ringing Thiago but there was no answer," Teresa said.

"Then a garda answered and told us what happened and we went to the hospital. I thought maybe he had a broken leg or arm, but then the nurse said to me Thiago was 'still alive' and I was worried then, because it sounded serious," she added.

"They let me see him, and when I saw how he was, and his face, I knew it was bad. Thiago did not have surgery. He was on life support but he was too badly injured.

Mourners held a vigil in Dublin city in memory of Mr Cortes days after his death.

