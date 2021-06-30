Dublin student who was inspired to help others after experiencing terrorist attack wins Diana Award for humanitarian work

Medical student Danyal Khan has been awarded the prestigious Diana Award for humanitarian work, inspired by his personal experience of a terrorist attack in Pakistan when he was 16-years-old.

The now 24-year-old, who is in his fourth year of a medicine degree at Trinity College Dublin, said to receive the award and hear Prince Harry speaking was “very humbling”.

“It’s very humbling to have work like this recognised. For most people who are doing so much more, most of the time their work doesn’t get recognised so it’s a very humbling experience,” he said.

Danyal collaborated with the United Nations and campaigned for mental health, education and against discrimination, addressing the UN’s youth assembly.

He was born in Pakistan and came to live in Ireland when he was a few months old. It was while on a visit to Pakistan when he was 16 that he experienced the terrorist attack. This inspired him to help refugees.

He said he goes by the philosophy: “Only my efforts are my own and anything with these results are out of my control.”

The award is given to young people in the name and memory of Princess Diana, and is given by the charity set up in her name with the support of both her sons, Princes William and Harry.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the award ceremony and said: “I'm truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism.”

The prince referenced his late mother in his speech and said: “Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday.

"She would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others.

“Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion.”

Among those honoured at the awards was Danyal.

“I went back to Pakistan when I was 16 and an event happened,” he said referring to a terrorist attack he experienced on the trip.

He said this event “triggered my curiously and drove me to learn more about the difficulties” of refugees, and the traumatic experience drove his humanitarian work.

After the attack, he returned to Pakistan to work with refugees.

“I spent a lot of my youth meeting marginalised groups. I would go to Pakistan and visit refugee camps, people working in child labour and factories,” he said.

“They had a lot of difficulties progressing with their studies, either if that was because they were sick, of a lack of opportunity or any language barriers,” he added.

His experience working with marginalised groups in Pakistan led him to found his initiative, ‘Project Lets Move Forward’, an online programme which allows refugees to take education courses remotely.

It aims to help those who are struggling to continue with their studies, and offers courses through Google and Harvard.