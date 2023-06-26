Dublin still a dirty old town but Dundalk worst in litter survey

Dundalk in Co Louth was found to be the most littered location in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey. Stock Image Gareth Chaney/Collins

DUBLIN city has gained the unenviable reputation as one of the most littered places in the country, according to a new survey.

The city centre came fourth in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey. Dublin’s north inner city came second while Tallaght was seventh.

However, Ballymun was 11th in the survey, showing an improvement on previous years when it had been regarded as a litter blackspot.

Dundalk in Co Louth was the most littered location in the survey and deemed to be “seriously littered”.

According to the survey, “Dublin city centre has deteriorated from moderately littered to littered.”

However, it adds that Ballymun has “made progress”.

The nationwide survey shows the majority of Ireland’s towns are clean, but two-thirds of city centres are still littered.

The survey is highlighting cleanliness across the country as the peak summer tourist season gets under way.

Conor Horgan, of IBAL, said: “Clearly, tourism is a focus of this annual summer survey and unfortunately the major urban gateways to our towns and countryside – notably Dublin – are falling short of the mark and creating an underwhelming first impression for visitors.

“As a high-cost destination, tourists to Ireland can expect better.

"It’s a fact, too, that the great work being done in our towns is negated by litter in our cities.”

Maynooth ranked the top out of 40 towns and cities for being “cleaner than European norms”.

More than 90pc of towns surveyed were reported to be clean, compared with just 28pc of city areas.

Mallow, Kilkenny, Clonmel and Ennis were also among the cleanest areas in Ireland.

Tralee was found to be “moderately littered”, while Waterford and Galway were once again the only clean cities.

Cork city centre, Mahon, Limerick city and Galvone have all made some progress, according to the survey.

“Cork city and Limerick city were improved, as was Drogheda, which bounced back from being ‘seriously littered’,” the report found.

An Taisce, which carries out the surveys on behalf of IBAL, found discarded furniture, sleeping bags and blankets off Thomas Street in Dublin. While a basement on O’Connell Street “wasn’t just littered but subject to dumping”, the report noted.

Cork northside’s Cathedral Walk was subject to dumping and was “an eyesore for children playing in the school yard directly opposite”.

While PPE littering is down dramatically following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, vaping litter has increased.

Masks only accounted for litter in 7pc of areas. Vaping devices accounted for 6pc of litter in areas. This is the first time vapes have been counted.

Mr Horgan said: “The impact of disposable vapes is twofold. Not only are they single-use plastic, but the lithium battery within them is an especially toxic form of litter.

“Unfortunately, as is our experience with coffee cups, consumers tend to opt for the convenience of the disposable product. In striving for a circular economy, the case for banning them is a strong one.”