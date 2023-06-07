Dublin singer Orla Gartland and Dodie form new band Fizz

Dubliner Orla Gartland and British singer Dodie are joining forces for a new band which they have called Fizz.

Teasers for the new four-piece have been posted on social media in recent weeks, but the group was officially launched today. Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown complete the ensemble.

"We are FIZZ, you are the dog. Welcome home,” the group wrote on Twitter.

“That’s right - we started a band. First single ‘High In Brighton’ drops next Wednesday, June 14th, and is available to pre-save now.”

As solo artists, Orla Gartland and Dodie have over three million combined monthly listeners on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Gartland, is best known for her effervescent and quirky folk/pop style, heavily influenced by artists including Joni Mitchell, Regina Spektor and Imogen Heap, that bursts with personality and catchy melodies.

Her 2021 debut album Woman on the Internet peaked at three in the Irish charts and 10 in the UK charts.

Her most listened song on Spotify, titled ‘Why Am I Like This?’, boasts over 50million listens and appeared in a season one episode of the hit Netflix show Heartstopper.

Sharing the news of the new group on Twitter, the singer said: “My best friends and I started a band we are Fizz. Finally we’re ready to begin inviting you into our world and maaaan, What a world it is.”

Meanwhile, Dodie said: “There is so much to come - but first… our song, High in Brighton comes out next Wednesday.”

Dodie, whose full name is Dorothy Miranda Clark, hails from Essex and rose to fame through her many social media channels; where she sang, acted and documented her life.

Her 2019 release, Human, reached the top five in the UK charts, while Build a Problem (2021), made it to number three.