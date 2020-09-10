Dublin Simon Community reports 18pc increase in demand for health care services with Covid-19 adding further strain on resources

DUBLIN Simon Community is calling on the Government to provide a "dedicated funding line" following increased demand for the charity's health care services last year, with the pandemic adding further strain on supports.

The charity's annual review, launched today by Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, found 1,231 people accessed its emergency services in 2019 - 36pc of which have been homeless for more than five years, and two-thirds of them are aged between 25 and 44.

The analysis found that more than half of this group require mental health support, 23pc have both mental health and addiction issues, 19pc have mental health, addiction and physical health issues and a further 19pc have addiction and physical health issues.

The review reports an 18pc rise in demand for homeless health care services in 2019 with the charity providing access to related treatment to 1,281 people.

The review notes a significant increase in waiting times for health care related services in 2019.

It shows there has been an 84pc increase in waiting time for detox services, 55pc in recovery services and 24pc for the Blood Borne virus unit last year.

The charity’s 12-bed residential intermediate care facility, called Step-Up-Step-Down, treated 172 patients in 2019 with an average stay of 17 days.

Its counselling service also experienced a rise in demand, providing 2,850 hours of counselling - an increase of 17pc on the previous year.

Almost 20pc of these hours involved crisis interventions for suicidality – an average of two people per day.

The charity says demand for treatment services has further grown this year due to the pandemic.

Dublin Simon Community chief executive officer, Sam McGuinness, is calling on the Government to provide “dedicated funding” to help meet the rising demand for its services.

“Since 2014, health spending in homeless services stagnated while homeless numbers accelerated. It is not even close to meeting the needs of the sector.

“What is now needed is the dedicated funding line and resources to deliver physical and mental health supports, as per the promise in the Programme for Government 2020.”

“The challenges we are facing daily in keeping the homeless population safe are enormous and I cannot emphasise strongly enough that a firm commitment to funding is required to respond to this specific public health need for homeless people,” he adds.

Majella Darcy, Head of Treatment Services in Dublin Simon Community, says Covid-19 required the organisation to move supports and services online.

Its counselling services moved online and an ‘Emotional Support’ freephone service for the homeless was introduced.

The service delivered 300 hours of counselling over the phone in its first seven weeks of operation.

Ms Darcy says respiratory problems were the most common reason for admission to the charity’s Step-Up-Step-Down Unit last year.

“This highlights the extreme vulnerability of our clients during the pandemic,” she says.

Ms Darcy adds that over the pandemic, healthcare workers working with the Dublin Simon Community carried out Covid-19 testing among the homeless sector, and its residential care facility provided acute beds for Covid-19 patients.

“Our clinical nursing staff were trained in Covid-19 testing and supported the HSE and Safetynet Primary Care in conducting testing amongst the homeless population.

“Our Step- Up-Step-Down service supported hospitals by providing 20 acute medical beds to free up space for Covid-19 patients in public hospitals. We expect these services to be under continual pressure while the pandemic is still active,” she says.

Launching the review this morning, Dublin Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, acknowledged the “vital role” the Simon Community plays in protecting the city’s most vulnerable.

“For fifty years, Dublin Simon has been part of the fabric of Dublin society. In a year like no other, the vital role they play in serving and safeguarding some of our city’s most vulnerable people has never been more evident,” Ms Chu says.

“I am a strong supporter of their work and the invaluable contribution they make to our community.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors