Dublin Simon Community failed to alert HSE after employee stole €37,713 , audit reveals

An employee of the Dublin Simon Community stole €37,713 from the homeless charity and while it was reported to the gardaí no formal alert was sent to the HSE which funds the charity by more than €5m a year, an audit has revealed.

The audit by the HSE’s Internal Audit Office found the money was stolen in November 2021 and was detected when that month’s bank reconciliation was carried out by its finance department.

The finance staff discovered missing batches of cash and cheques.

The HSE audit report said: “The incident was reported to the board and other authorities such as An Garda Síochána and the Charities Regulator.

“However this incident had not been formally reported to the HSE.”

This breached its reporting requirements set out in its service agreement with the HSE.

Simon Community management said the incident was not reported to the HSE as the “monies involved were from unrestricted funds”.

The audit report said that management has since implemented additional controls to strengthen its cash and cheque handling process.

The internal audit also tested a sample of 10 petty cash payments which the organisation’s policy says should not exceed €50.

The auditors observed two payments of €92 and €168 were made via petty cash.

“The policy further prohibits petty cash from being used to cover employee travel expenses. In spite of this our review of receipts for petty cash payments noted that this requirement was breached. In response the organisation said the policy is being reviewed and its new financial controller would ensure adherence to policies.”

Its policy also states that the maximum spend for any one-time use of a fuel card is €40. However the audit report said “this was breached on many occasions”.

The audit also found that there needed to be improvements around the approval of minutes of board meetings and also documentation of conflicts of interest. Instances of directors not fulfilling the expected attendance rate were also noted.

One director had not been rotated in 19 years and directors details were inconsistent with the register of charities published on the Charities Regulator website.

An area for improvement was identified in the organisation’s procurement of suppliers.

The organisation’s credit card policy was also incomplete.

An agreed plan for implementation of recommendations to address the issues raised has been completed with the organisation.

In a separate audit the HSE watchdog examined the Irish Men’s Sheds Association over 2021 and 2022. It found weaknesses in its financial controls with no records to support travel and subsistence payments to employees and volunteers readily available.

It found no claim forms for these payments in 2021 were provided.

The current system used for maintaining records of travel and expenses payments was not sufficient, it found.

In its response to the auditors the charity said there had been a change of personnel in the financial administrator role.

This recruitment process proved to be “very challenging “ and there was a three-month gap between the personnel departure and the new appointment, it said.

It said that due to no handover and poor financial systems information gaps developed. It agreed with the recommendation to maintain records of all expenses claims.

The organisation received €287,300 in HSE funding in 2021 and €436,279 in non-HSE funding donations and grants.

The audit showed the organisation filed its annual accounts and return on on December 7, 2022, to the Companies’s Registration Office outside the filing date of November 25, 2022.